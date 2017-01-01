Comic Kid

Peter Crooks

Many actors say comedy is more difficult to perform than tragedy. But Danville’s Austin Greene is taking a crack at funny

in Berkeley Rep’s current production of the satirical For Better or Worse. Nine-year-old Greene, who has previously appeared in American Conservatory Theater productions of A Doll’s House and A Christmas Carol, has found tragedy challenging enough.

"As Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol, I had to lie perfectly still and pretend to be dead for 10 minutes," says Greene. "I was on a bench on stage, and the stage was built at an angle, so I had to lean my weight enough that I wouldn’t roll off. Ten minutes seemed like a really long time."

The rest of For Better or Worse’s ensemble came to Berkeley Rep fresh from the show’s premiere in Tucson, so Greene had some extra homework to do. He had only one week before the first performance to rehearse his role as a precocious child who "is completely spoiled and gets everything he wants."

For Better or Worse runs through April 24, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley, (510) 647-2949, www.berkeleyrep.org.