From Fabric to Film

Peter Crooks

East Bay residents know Jerry Hettinger for his chic interior design firm in Danville. But Hettinger has recently been wearing another hat—that of movie producer. The result is impressive: His first film won Best in Show at the 2005 Palm Springs Film Festival.

Tudo Azul (Everything Blue) is a documentary about Brazilian music and culture. "It’s a beautiful film, shot by the cinematographer who shot Like Water for Chocolate," says Hettinger, adding that his love of Brazil united perfectly with his ambition to break into the film world. "I went to Carnival and was amazed by the way music was so vital to the Brazilian people. At the same time, I was thinking about filmmaking. Then, I met a director [Jesse Acevedo] in Los Angeles, who was talking about doing a movie on the people in Brazil. It was a great learning experience."

