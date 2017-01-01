Edit ModuleShow Tags

He'll always have Paris

Julie Rath

Paris Hilton has a new movie out—but not the one you’ve heard about in the tabloids. This one is a legitimate feature film, directed by Moraga native Saran Barnun.

The Hillz is Barnun’s first feature, a coming-of-age story about four boys in Southern California. Hilton plays a gorgeous and out-of-reach woman, which may not sound like a stretch, but the 33-year-old director maintains that Hilton is down to earth.

"She was very low maintenance," says Barnun. "(For lunch), she would just order a Subway sandwich."

Barnun met Hilton four years ago outside a Los Angeles nightclub, before she became famous as a reality-TV star and print model—and infamous for an Internet sex video sold by a former boyfriend. "Most of America didn’t really know who she was until after the sex tapes and The Simple Life. That was a year after we did the shoot," he says.

The casting choice was mutually beneficial. The actress was able to test her dramatic chops, and the director was able sell his film. As soon as Hilton’s reality show, The Simple Life, aired, former Campolindo High School student Barnun secured a DVD distribution deal.

The Hillz is available at Blockbuster, Netflix, and www.thehillzmovie.com

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
