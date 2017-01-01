Money Ball

Peter Crooks

When Kensington native Mike Wranovics decided to make a movie, he started writing a psycho-killer screenplay. But when he heard that grown men were fighting over a baseball (OK, it was worth $450,000), he realized that truth is indeed stranger than fiction. So he spent three years renting camera equipment and hustling investors. His documentary, Up for Grabs, chronicles the events following Barry Bonds’s record-breaking home run of 2001.

"I started calling everybody that was mentioned in the newspaper stories, and found that these were engaging characters," says Wranovics, whose film won an award at the 2004 Los Angeles Film Festival. "Since we didn’t know what the outcome would be (the disputing ball hawks split the money), I knew there would be drama. I knew that there would be humor, because all this was over a baseball."

Up for Grabs opens April 22 in Berkeley and Pleasant Hill. Get information at www.upforgrabsmovie.com.

