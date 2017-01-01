Style
Sweet Perfection
Carolyn Rovner
Published:
Spring into this season’s favorite finishing touch: the bucket hat. Like the cherry on top of a delectable ice cream sundae, the bucket "caps off" your favorite ensemble. Delicious colors, patterns, and textures are plentiful, and you can make any "bad hair day" into a "great hat day" with a bucket hat. Top to bottom: Red Straw, $38, available at Banana Republic; Burberry pink plaid, $150, available at Nordstrom and at Coach in Walnut Creek; white floral Nordstrom brand bucket, $38, available at Nordstrom; powder blue logo, $128, available at Coach.