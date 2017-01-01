It's All About a New You

Diablo gives a San Ramon woman a makeover

Carolyn Rovner

Like many stay-at-home moms, Kerin Megibow, 38, rarely wears make-up. She runs around town in jeans with her hair in a ponytail or wearing a baseball cap. Her bedroom closet in San Ramon is full of professional clothes from her previous life as a corporate attorney for 24-Hour Fitness. But she hasn’t updated her style to match her new routine: play dates with her two-year-old son, Alex, followed by lunch with girlfriends. The former UC Berkeley cheerleader says her wardrobe definitely needs “play clothes.” When she saw Diablo’s offer for a head-to-toe makeover, she jumped at the chance. “I really like the idea of a makeover from people who know the East Bay and what life is like here!” says Megibow.

Hair: Stylist Troy Foustino, from Danville’s Tribez Hair Salon, thinks Megibow needs a sleeker, more modern cut. “Her hair is dated—very ’80s,” says Foustino. The new cut emphasizes Megibow’s pretty features. “This mid-length, long-layered cut is beautiful curly or straight,” says Foustino. “It’s appropriate for her hair type and her lifestyle.”Tribez colorist Amy Kautz decides to darken Megibow’s blond hair. “Adding red and gold tones provides contrast among her skin, hair, and eyes, thus bringing out her eyes, cheekbones, and lip color,” says Kautz. She uses an opaque, dark tone as a base and adds airy highlights. By using six different shades from the same color palette and a finger-painting technique, she creates a natural look with texture and depth. “Chunky highlights are passé,” says Kautz.



Make-up: Tribez make-up artist Janelle Odell advises Megibow to focus on her brows, lashes, and lips. To bring out Megibow’s green eyes, Odell applies a bronze shadow and a strong liner on lids and undereye. For a smoky, evening look, she recommends putting eye shadow over the liner, instead of lining the eyes last. She applies blush to the apples of Megibow’s cheeks for a natural glow. A lip plumper by Lip Fusion makes Megibow’s lips appear fuller, and the finishing touch, nude gloss, adds a contemporary shine.



Wardrobe: Diablo Fashion Editor Carolyn Rovner knew just how to jazz up Megibow’s wardrobe: fun, flattering, colorful clothes. “Kerin is a delightful person with great energy, but you’d never know it from her wardrobe,” says Rovner. At 5-foot-2-inches tall, Megibow is petite and has a small waist. Her shoulders are narrower than her hips, her least favorite body part. “The trick is to not overemphasize the waist, to just skim over it,” says Rovner.

The Payoff: After spending several hours in the care of the style team, Megibow says she is delighted with her new look. “I feel put together. I feel like the women I see at Broadway Plaza who make me think, ‘Why can’t I look like that?’ My hair has more bounce, and I’ve always wanted this color—it gives me life!”As for her new clothes, “I never would’ve put this outfit together,” she says. “The accessories tie it all together, and they’re not too matchy-matchy or overdone. This gives me the confidence to pick up some more trendy pieces and not feel like I’ll look silly.”