Party Pad

Stephanie Simons

Published:

A quiet neighborhood in an East Bay ’burb is probably the last place you’d expect to find celebrity parties. But Pleasant Hill’s sumptuously outfitted estate-for-rent, Protégé Lounge, which boasts a home theater, guest bungalow, dance floor, pool, full bar, and magnificently mod decor, has all the makings of a Hollywood party pad. The experience—said to attract extreme party animals like supermodel Kate Moss—is even greater than the sum of its posh parts.

Since opening last August, Protégé has become the East Bay’s hot spot for caviar-and-champagne bachelorette parties, weddings, and weekend retreats. The management screens all guests to keep out the frat-boy keg parties and keep the neighbors happy. “We’ve been very discreet about promoting it thus far,” says owner Timothy Leung, who has similar properties in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. “Word of mouth has been good to us.”

The 3,000-square-foot house on a 15,000-square-foot lot ranges from $500 to $1,000 for the five-hour minimum reservation, depending on the time and day. Leung has plans to open similar properties in Dublin and San Jose over the next year and a half.

For information, visit www.protegelounge.com.

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers