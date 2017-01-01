Party Pad

Stephanie Simons

A quiet neighborhood in an East Bay ’burb is probably the last place you’d expect to find celebrity parties. But Pleasant Hill’s sumptuously outfitted estate-for-rent, Protégé Lounge, which boasts a home theater, guest bungalow, dance floor, pool, full bar, and magnificently mod decor, has all the makings of a Hollywood party pad. The experience—said to attract extreme party animals like supermodel Kate Moss—is even greater than the sum of its posh parts.



Since opening last August, Protégé has become the East Bay’s hot spot for caviar-and-champagne bachelorette parties, weddings, and weekend retreats. The management screens all guests to keep out the frat-boy keg parties and keep the neighbors happy. “We’ve been very discreet about promoting it thus far,” says owner Timothy Leung, who has similar properties in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. “Word of mouth has been good to us.”



The 3,000-square-foot house on a 15,000-square-foot lot ranges from $500 to $1,000 for the five-hour minimum reservation, depending on the time and day. Leung has plans to open similar properties in Dublin and San Jose over the next year and a half.



For information, visit www.protegelounge.com.