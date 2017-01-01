April Showers

Stephanie Simons



(Robert J. Perry)



GIVE YOUR beauty ritual a boost with springtime soaps, scrubs, and shampoo bars. Clockwise from top left: Moisturizing Milk Bomb, $6.50, Sugar Mochi Body Polish, $28, Bamboo Charcoal Spa Body Bar, $7.50, Beer Shampoo Bar, $8, all handmade by Alameda-based Mi Spa, available at www.mi-spa.com ; Sumbody Bee Delighted Facial Scrub, $7.95, Stress Relieving Bath Salts, $1.95 per oz., Sumsoaps (Persimmon Kiss, Get Lei’d, and Zen), $1.95 per oz., available at Sumbody, 1350 Park St., Alameda or at www.sumbody.com .