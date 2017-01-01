Green-friendly Countertops

Sandra Ann Harris



(Courtesy of Vetrazzo)

THERE'S NO DOUBT that “green” is the new black, and here’s your chance to have environmentally friendly countertops that boast bits of many different colors and a hip, lively feel.

Vetrazzo, a Richmond-based company, has developed an environmentally “green” technique to turn curbside glass (bottles, ground-up traffic lights, even windshields) into artful countertops and other surfaces by mixing the broken glass with cement, additives, and pigments. Each nine-foot-long panel uses about 1,000 recycled bottles and weighs a whopping 750 pounds.

“They are truly works of art,” says Vetrazzo President James Sheppard.

The company has automated the process of mixing and polishing the glass fragments at a new factory—thanks in part to a $1.28 million grant from the state Department of Conservation aimed at expanding markets for recycled glass.

Soon, the countertops, which until recently were produced by hand by now-defunct Berkeley company Counter Production, will be available nationwide. In the first year of production, Vetrazzo expects to transform some 975 tons of glass into countertops, walls, and flooring.