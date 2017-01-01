Edit ModuleShow Tags

Green-friendly Countertops

Sandra Ann Harris

Published:

VETRAZZO
(Courtesy of Vetrazzo)

THERE'S NO DOUBT that “green” is the new black, and here’s your chance to have environmentally friendly countertops that boast bits of many different colors and a hip, lively feel.

Vetrazzo, a Richmond-based company, has developed an environmentally “green” technique to turn curbside glass (bottles, ground-up traffic lights, even windshields) into artful countertops and other surfaces by mixing the broken glass with cement, additives, and pigments. Each nine-foot-long panel uses about 1,000 recycled bottles and weighs a whopping 750 pounds.

“They are truly works of art,” says Vetrazzo President James Sheppard.

The company has automated the process of mixing and polishing the glass fragments at a new factory—thanks in part to a $1.28 million grant from the state Department of Conservation aimed at expanding markets for recycled glass.

Soon, the countertops, which until recently were produced by hand by now-defunct Berkeley company Counter Production, will be available nationwide. In the first year of production, Vetrazzo expects to transform some 975 tons of glass into countertops, walls, and flooring.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
Edit ModuleShow Tags