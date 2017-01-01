Edit ModuleShow Tags

Save face with Yoga

Kathy Cordova

Published:

The Yoga Facelift
Robert J. Perry

Forget Botox. Just put your eyebrows into a downward dog, and you can take 10 years off, says Marie-Véronique Nadeau, a Berkeley aesthetician and author of The Yoga Facelift (Conari Press, $19.95).

“Yoga face-lift exercises bring all parts of ourselves into harmony, including that part of our body that acts as a conduit to the world outside—the face,” says Nadeau.

The 58-year-old developed the holistic technique by borrowing from and adapting yoga, and adding a pinch of visualization sprinkled with aspects of tai chi and qigong. The result is a concoction of simple exercises that promises to smooth furrowed brows and lift sagging jowls in as little as five minutes a day.

And, hey, even if you’ve still got a few wrinkles left, at least you’ll get a chance to relax and just say “om.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags