Tennis, anyone?

Carolyn Rovner

Published:

Tennis, anyone?
(Photography by Sarah Kehoe, Assistant: Emily Merrill, Hair & Makeup: Erin Gallagher/Koko represents INC. and MAC Cosmetics, On-site stylist: Jenniffer Jones/www.artists-services.com , props by Claire Mack, Location: The Villas at Blackhawk Country Club, Models (Left to Right): Stina/Ford; Ryan Eddy/Look)

SERVE IT UP this spring with coordinated and sporty tennis togs. Left: Nike top, $60, available in August from www.nike.com ; Ralph Lauren pleated skirt, $95, available at Golfsmith, 1902 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek; Wilson shoes, $119, available at Tennis Trophies and Tee Time, 542 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Danville. Right: Lacoste polo shirt, $68, available at Macy’s in Concord, Pleasanton, and Walnut Creek; Bebe Sport mesh inset tennis skirt, $64, available at Bebe Sport at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord; Nike shoes, $110, available at Tennis Trophies and Tee Time in Danville; visor, $7.95, available at Nordstrom in Pleasanton and Walnut Creek.

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers