Tennis, anyone?

Carolyn Rovner



(Photography by Sarah Kehoe, Assistant: Emily Merrill, Hair & Makeup: Erin Gallagher/Koko represents INC. and MAC Cosmetics, On-site stylist: Jenniffer Jones/www.artists-services.com , props by Claire Mack, Location: The Villas at Blackhawk Country Club, Models (Left to Right): Stina/Ford; Ryan Eddy/Look)

SERVE IT UP this spring with coordinated and sporty tennis togs. Left: Nike top, $60, available in August from www.nike.com ; Ralph Lauren pleated skirt, $95, available at Golfsmith, 1902 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek; Wilson shoes, $119, available at Tennis Trophies and Tee Time, 542 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Danville. Right: Lacoste polo shirt, $68, available at Macy’s in Concord, Pleasanton, and Walnut Creek; Bebe Sport mesh inset tennis skirt, $64, available at Bebe Sport at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord; Nike shoes, $110, available at Tennis Trophies and Tee Time in Danville; visor, $7.95, available at Nordstrom in Pleasanton and Walnut Creek.