Cheap Eats: Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches

Tasty sandwiches and and grain bowls are a must-try!

By LeeAnne Jones

Published:

Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches

Why go? Homegrown brings its “sandwich environmentalism” to Danville—and later this spring, Lafayette—with delicious results.
What’s the vibe? The sunlit space has a self-order kiosk and signage boasting the (mostly California) farms and producers that supply every ingredient—including Homegrown’s own organic farm in Discovery Bay.
What to order? The turkey, bacon, and avocado on toasted French bread features a tasty roasted garlic aioli. Egg-filled breakfast sandwiches are served all day. And don’t miss seasonal specials, such as the grilled Brie and apple sandwich with Inna Jam’s mission fig.
Added bonus: While sammies rule, grain bowls are not to be missed, especially the spicy-creamy hatch chile steak tossed with quinoa, egg, and kale. And vegetarians, take note: Baked tofu can be substituted in any dish.
How much? Sandwiches run $10–$15. Or opt for a combo: any half sandwich with a side salad or cup of soup, most for $9.
Where is it? 405 Railroad Ave., Danville, (877) 567-9240, eathomegrown.com. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

