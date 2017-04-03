New: MoMo’s

Photo by Natalie P. Yelp.com

MoMo’s is to McCovey’s restaurant (which it displaced) as AT&T Park is to Candlestick Park—it’s warmer, sleeker, and offers better food. The sophisticated sports bar serves up comfort fare as well as a variety of fresh oysters and local beers on tap—featured in the expansive bar and lounge during happy hour. We loved the stacked little gem lettuce leaves in creamy Caesar dressing, and the meaty lamb burger with peppery arugula and sweet apricot chutney. The smoked salmon flatbread with pesto and MoMo’s classic petrale sole piccata were a good fit for the dining room’s more upscale vibe. And the original MoMo’s directly across from AT&T Park can’t compete with this spin-off’s main attraction: A helicopter-sized propeller turns lazily in a blue “sky”—a huge circular recess in the tall ceiling. Judging by the many patrons drinking and laughing, it was only one of MoMo’s many fans.

1444 California Blvd., Walnut Creek, (925) 935-1545, momoswc.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.–Sun.