Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: MoMo’s



Published:

Photo by Natalie P. Yelp.com

MoMo’s is to McCovey’s restaurant (which it displaced) as AT&T Park is to Candlestick Park—it’s warmer, sleeker, and offers better food. The sophisticated sports bar serves up comfort fare as well as a variety of fresh oysters and local beers on tap—featured in the expansive bar and lounge during happy hour. We loved the stacked little gem lettuce leaves in creamy Caesar dressing, and the meaty lamb burger with peppery arugula and sweet apricot chutney. The smoked salmon flatbread with pesto and MoMo’s classic petrale sole piccata were a good fit for the dining room’s more upscale vibe. And the original MoMo’s directly across from AT&T Park can’t compete with this spin-off’s main attraction: A helicopter-sized propeller turns lazily in a blue “sky”—a huge circular recess in the tall ceiling. Judging by the many patrons drinking and laughing, it was only one of MoMo’s many fans.

1444 California Blvd., Walnut Creek, (925) 935-1545, momoswc.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.–Sun.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore