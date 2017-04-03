Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: Ohgane

By Nicholas Boer

Published:

Nicholas Boer

The fun at this all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ is grilling your own dinner in the dining room. Your choice of meat (the marinated short ribs and shaved prime brisket are the best), veggies (don’t miss the mushrooms), and seafood (not a strong point) are brought to the table for you to cook. Use the lettuce wraps to create Korean “tacos,” and spice up your meal with the dozen or so banchan (zesty small bites)—the traditional kimchee and chile-flecked fish cake were our faves. The feast also includes stews and additional side dishes; ask for the sweet corn cheese and japchae (glass noodles). If you don’t want to cook your own food, you can order off the à la carte menu; the handsome dining room has a row of tables without built-in grills. Either way, you should cool down with Korean beer or chilled sake.

1671 Willow Pass Rd., (925) 798-9292, ohgane.com. Lunch and dinner daily.

