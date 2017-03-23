Shop Home Décor at Whim House

Edit ModuleShow Tags

A new Danville boutique stocks treasures with clean lines and intriguing backstories.

by Gillian Judge

In a sunlight-filled shop in the heart of Danville, Keva Dodd offers visitors a warm welcome. The longtime Danville resident and mom of two owns and runs Whim House, a new boutique offering fine home goods, decorating services, and carefully selected objects to catch your aesthetic fancy.  

Dodd, a 26-year veteran of the home furnishings trade, spent the past 13 years commuting to a shop she owned and ran in Belle-vue, Washington, called Table Top and Home. When the slog became too much, she reinvented the shop two miles from home, on Hartz Avenue across the street from Bridges Restaurant and Bar.

Items range from rare French soaps, to hand-hammered steel carafes, to tablecloths from India hand-blocked in a traditional 12-step process. “There’s a story behind every single product,” says Dodd. Whim House is also the only place in Contra Costa that stocks the sought-after English wall paint Farrow and Ball.

Ultimately, Dodd is creating a sensory pleasure garden. “In this online shopping age, I want to get back to not being in a hurry,” she says. “People can come in the store, and it’s an experience: There’s lovely music; it smells good; and people can take the time to look at beautiful things.” whimhouse.com.

 

Spring Picks

Keva Dodd shares her favorite home decor items for spring.

1. Fermob bistro chairs, $108 each. “These quintessential chairs can be found all over France.”
2. Yeabridge Green wall paint by Farrow and Ball, $99 per gallon. “This uplifting color was discovered in an 18th century farmhouse. A true avocado color, it is both modern and classic.”
3. Mirabel Pur water beaker in hammered steel, $160.
4. Garnier-Thiebaut Mille Tiles table linens, tablecloths ($230–$360), and napkins ($23).
5. Little white plate, bespoke monogram, $50. “A little white plate is the chef’s palette for presenting colorful, fresh, and visually stimulating food.“
6. Pigeon and Poodle baskets (large $165, small $135, pictured top left). “Perfect for storing blankets, pillows, beach towels, etc.”
7. Cotton-cashmere throw (pictured bottom left), herringbone, $98, made in Italy.  

