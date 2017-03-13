Top April Events in the East Bay

Drink craft beer in Martinez; see Swan Lake in San Francisco; and more of this month’s top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Magic

The Naked Magicians

4/3 Heralded as “the world’s naughtiest magic show,” this Australian duo keep things cheeky—sans clothing—with hilarious and amazing illusions at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. While they leave some things to the imagination, this is a strictly adults-only show. lvpac.org.

Dance

Swan Lake

Through 4/12 Follow Odette and Odile through sublime choreography in San Francisco Ballet’s reprise of Helgi Tomasson’s take on Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet. sfballet.org.

Outdoor

Diablo Trails Challenge

4/15 Take in some fresh spring air while you run on Mount Diablo. Choose from a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and 50K. Part of the proceeds go to Save Mount Diablo. savemountdiablo.org.

Kids and Family

Earth Day 2017—Action for Wildlife!

4/15 Head to the Oakland Zoo for a global celebration. Explore hands-on Earth stations, get your face painted, watch a high-flying trapeze performance, and check out the animals. oaklandzoo.org.

Holiday

Hunt for the Hare

4/16 This year, spend Easter brunch among the animals at Safari West in Sonoma. Eat at the Savannah Café before embarking on a hare-raising adventure to find Mr. Hare on the Sonoma Serengeti. safariwest.com.

Food and Drink

Bay Area Craft Beer Festival

4/22 This waterfront event in Martinez features more than 50 local breweries, live music, and food from East Bay food trucks and vendors, all of which highlights the art and flavor of craft beer. bayareacraftbeerfestival.com.

Theater

Grease

3/31–4/30 Relive those summer nights with Sandy, Danny, and the rest of the Rydell High crew in one of Broadway’s longest running musicals, at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesherartscenter.org.

Music

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey [Postponed to July 21]

4/30 These multiplatinum, Grammy Award–winning music icons come to Oakland’s Oracle Arena, performing together for the first time in their All the Hits tour. livenation.com.

Science

Water’s Extreme Journey

Through 4/30 Become a raindrop for a day at The Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley. Explore a maze, ride a zipline, walk through a giant wetland, and more in an interactive journey through the water cycle. lawrencehallofscience.org.

Art

Monet: The Early Years

Through 5/29 Get a peek into Claude Monet’s early period of work at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco to better understand the famous artist’s evolution to Impressionism. legionofhonor.famsf.org.