Update: Walnut Creek Yacht Club

By Nicholas Boer

Walnut Creek Yacht Club // by Mitch Tobias

Celebrating 20 years in May, this nautical-themed restaurant with a lively bar has only become more comfortable. Any given day, some dozen varieties of fish and shellfish (not counting the oysters) are offered and prepared to your liking, or in one of chef Kevin Weinberg’s globally influenced styles. Our most recent visit brought Peruvian-style ceviche rich with avocado and spiked with chiles and tangy tomatillo. Our Portuguese-style clams with smoky chorizo arrived in a robust red wine tomato sauce, with thick slices of grilled rustic bread. Meanwhile, our Florida prawns and Massachusetts swordfish were simply grilled—and simply amazing. By calling every diner a “member,” Weinberg and Ellen McCarty (hands-on owners since day one) have created a restaurant that makes you feel both special and part of a larger community. It’s an idea that never gets old.

1555 Bonanza St., (925) 944-3474, wcyc.net. Lunch and dinner Mon.–Sat.