Cheap Eats: Burger Lounge

By Nicholas Boer

Published:

Photo from Burger Lounge yelp.com

Why go? For a little more than In-N-Out Burger, a delicious grass-fed patty on a soft artisanal bun with green leaf lettuce and organic American cheese will be brought to your table by—at least on our visit—an exceedingly friendly staff. This is the first Bay Area outpost of a primarily SoCal chain.

What’s the vibe like? Order-at-the-counter casual, but more hip bistro than fast-food tacky, with mod lighting. Exposed brick and dark-wood trim set off orange-and-white banquettes and organic ketchup dispensers.

What to order? The “Husky” burger blows away In-N-Out’s “Double-Double;” the “½ and ½” brings a foot-high stack of french fries and onion rings; the fish sandwich is pan-fried; the turkey burger has a basil blast; and the Paleo burger is “sandwiched” by bacon and a scoop of guacamole.

Added bonus: Mixed organic lettuce salads, ice-cream shakes, craft sodas, and draft beer (including Ballast Point Sculpin pale ale).

How much? Burgers cost $6.95–$10.95; the “½ and ½” (serves 2) goes for $5.99; and “a nice little side salad” is $4.95.

2920 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, (925) 433-8958, burgerlounge.com. Lunch and dinner daily. $

