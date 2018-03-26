Edit ModuleShow Tags

Culinary Curators

San Ramon’s Hudson Daniel Group aims to connect the world, one food experience at a time.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Published:

Photo by Jenni Curtice

When Dan Cassara and Andy Neiman set out to start an online marketplace, they didn’t just want to sell artisanal foods and handmade products—they wanted to tell the stories behind them, too.

“We believe people should know exactly where their food comes from,” says Cassara, “and we want to connect them to the special makers who create it.”

In November 2017, the duo launched Hudson Daniel Gourmet, an online marketplace where foodies can discover nearly 150 artisans; browse through dozens of recipes; and shop for 500-plus specialty foods, beverages, and accessories. The marketplace features items produced by exceptional makers from across the country—including hard-to-find East Bay–crafted products, such as the savory jams created by Concord’s Hot Pepper Market, all-natural marshmallows baked by Oakland’s The Candy, and loose-leaf teas from Livermore’s Luna Tea Co.

Shoppers even get a behind-the-scenes look into how some goods are produced, in Hudson Daniel’s Meet Your Maker video series. The first season, set to air on YouTube TV June 1, follows Cassara and Neiman as they drive down the California coast in search of artisans.

Later this year, Cassara and Neiman will start offering themed subscription boxes (such as barbecue or Italian), as well as food-centric excursions.

All of these experiences are meant to complement the other brands under the San Ramon–based Hudson Daniel Group umbrella, such as Hudson Daniel Adventures, which develops an array of global getaways focused on food, lifestyle, and self-improvement. The first trip takes place this summer in Bali, but many more are in the works.

“We want to be the ultimate culinary destination,” says Neiman. “And we want to create intimate, interactive experiences that encourage people to eat with purpose, travel with purpose, and live with purpose.” hudsondanielgroup.com.

