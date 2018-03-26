New: Chow Cafe, Bakery, and Market

Photo by Zoe L. yelp.com

Brandishing the cut-above comfort cuisine found at the Danville and Lafayette restaurants, founder Tony Gulisano’s latest Chow realizes his dream—a sprawling market of pristine seafood, organic meats, artisanal cheeses, local produce, and gourmet staples. Nosh on fish tacos at the bar, pot roast in the open dining area, or a grab-and-go sandwich on the upstairs patio. And then do a little grocery shopping. On our packed opening-week visit, we nabbed a tiny table adjacent to the bakery-café and feasted on mole-laced chicken enchiladas and a ruby-red ahi niçoise salad. Anchored by an island kitchen with a wood-fired grill and wood-fired oven, the exposed-wood building has the feel of a lodge. While the overall flow was shaky, and the fried chicken and minestrone from the hot bar proved lackluster on our visit, there’s no question this creatively practical concept will find its legs. 3770 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, (510) 260-2469, chowfoodbar.com. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. $$$