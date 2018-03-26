Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top April Events in the East Bay

Music, movies, and more fun events to enjoy this month.

By Erin Strubbe

Published:

Photo by Tony Woodward

Theater

Shirley Valentine 
3/30–4/29 For the fourth time in 20 years, Center Reperatory Company presents this perennial favorite one-woman play—which follows a frustrated housewife on a life-changing adventure to a Greek island—at the Lesher Center for the Arts. lesherartscenter.org.

Film

San Francisco International Film Festival
4/4–4/17 The longest-running international film festival in the Americas is back in San Francisco for two weeks of cinematic rapture. Expect celebrity sightings at the fest’s movie premieres, live-music shows, and artist talks. sffilm.org.

Music

A Tribute to Sinatra and Dorsey
4/8 Livermore’s Bankhead Theater honors the kings of swing with a star-studded big band and two vocalists performing the songs of Frank Sinatra and Tommy Dorsey. lvpac.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night
4/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This April, watch Alan Arkin terrorize Audrey Hepburn in the 1967 thriller Wait Until Dark. lamorindatheatres.com.

Family

Oakland Zoo’s Earth Day
4/14 To experience one of the East Bay’s largest Earth Day events, head to the Oakland Zoo, where conservation experts, circus performers, and plenty of animals will be on hand to educate and entertain. Bonus: Bring in a mobile phone to recycle, and get a free ride on the Express Adventure Train. oaklandzoo.org.

STEM

Tinkerfest
4/14 Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center takes science out of the lab at this festival of ingenuity, where kids—and adults—can build, take apart, fix, and experiment with machines and other objects. chabotspace.org.

Food and Drink

Bay Area Craft Beer Festival
4/21 Downtown Martinez invites beer lovers to raise a glass (or a pint) to East Bay craft-brewing culture, and enjoy good company, waterfront views, and most importantly, great beer from more than 50 local breweries. bayareacraftbeerfestival.com.

Outdoors

John Muir Birthday Earth Day Celebration
4/21 The John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez celebrates naturalist John Muir’s 180th birthday—which, appropriately, falls on Earth Day weekend—with live music, vendors, and activities that encourage guests to appreciate the great outdoors and protect it for future generations. nps.gov/jomu.

Music

UC Berkeley Wind Ensemble
4/22 After nearly 30 years, UC Berkeley’s beloved director of bands, Robert Calonico, is stepping down. Catch his final school-year concert with the University Wind Ensemble at Hertz Concert Hall. music.berkeley​.edu.

Tech

RoboGames World Championship
4/27–4/29 Described as the Robot Olympics, this annual event—held this year at the Alameda County Fairgrounds—showcases automatons from around the world competing in feats of mechanical strength, dexterity, combat, and even artistic maneuvers such as painting, composing, and dancing. robogames.net.

