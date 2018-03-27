Update: Hanazen

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Photo by Sherry L. Yelp.com

Whether you are a sushi specialist or don’t know an anago from an unagi, head to tiny Hanazen, where chef Kenji Horikawa makes all delicacy decisions for you. Horikawa only swipes wasabi on the plate when appropriate so there is only delicate soy (dip if instructed) and pickled ginger (aka “palate cleanser”) to contend with; chopsticks are optional. (A card illustrates how to eat sushi like finger food.) A recent journey of 14 courses—nearly all pristine slices of single nigiri—included kampachihirame, and aji, with evocative seasonings like orange blossom salt, yuzu gelée, and slivers of shiso. Horikawa kisses his king salmon with cherrywood smoke and weaves briny sardines and sweetly marinated salmon roe. When calling for a reservation, we were counseled it was prix fixe only and that there would be no tempura, mayo sauces, California rolls, or other Western fancies. Estimated at $70 per person over the phone (prices vary by day), our sushi came in at an eye-popping $100—so be sure to inquire, and perhaps negotiate, before you commence. Coco, Horikawa’s wife and Hanazen partner for 13 years, is a sake expert who offers beautifully conceived flights. 87 Orinda Way, (925) 254–3611, myhanazen.com. Dinner Tues.–Sat. $$$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
