Design Trends in the East Bay

Local experts share what’s trending in home decor.

By Rachel Orvino

Photo courtesy of Wish

Local love—both for area artisans and objects reflecting regional pride—is a key theme in many of the top-selling items at Walnut Creek gift shop Wish, including these rustic wood plaques by Varnish Designs (also from Walnut Creek). “People are excited to support their community and find some­thing unique,” says Wish’s co-owner Sasha Varni. From $25, wishwalnutcreek.com.

Brass and gold accents continue to be a thriving trend, says George Logan, an interior designer with Indigo and Poppy in Lafayette, who notes: “East Bay style is all about relaxed comfort and elegance, with a pop of individuality.” For a contemporary piece with wow factor, Logan recommends the Bryson gold-shine, iron-spike mirror from Made Goods. $950, indigoandpoppy.com.

Hollywood glamour is back, according to Chad Olcott, the owner of Oakland furniture and home-accessories showroom Mulberry’s Home. The look is evident in everything from lush textiles, to colorful velvet sofas with gold nailheads, to this stunning Dallas chandelier from Arteriors. “We have it in our showroom and people just love it,” Olcott says. $4,265, mulberryshome.com.

Laurie Furber, co-owner of Elsie Green in Concord, brings unexpected charm to a room by displaying collections of everyday objects. Items with a special provenance—like these handmade chairs, found at a French flea market—are particularly appealing. “People are looking for ways to add story and history to their homes,” she says. $379 each, elsiegreen.com.

“The art of the bar is at its peak,” says Keva Dodd, owner of the Danville home-decor boutique Whim House. She says her customers often entertain at home and do it in style with elevated glassware such as these art deco–inspired decanters from Santa Rosa–based Reclamation Etchworks, which etches designs onto salvaged bottles. $62 each, whimhouse.com.