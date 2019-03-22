Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Eggs Five Ways

The breakfast staple is both easy to cook and easy to ruin. Local restaurateur Erin Andrews shares her tips on mastering the humble egg.

By Lauren Bonney // Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Published:

Whether scrambled, soft boiled, or sunny-side up, each egg is packed with six grams of protein.

“There’s pretty food, and then there’s beautiful food,” says Erin Andrews, owner of Sideboard Neighborhood Kitchen and Coffee Bar. Pretty food has a distinctive aesthetic appeal: a perfect, architecturally crafted dessert, for instance. Beautiful food, on the other hand, celebrates exquisite simplicity—such as a classic pie.

“Take a cloud egg, for example; that’s pretty food,” Andrews says, referring to the whipped-fluffy whites that are baked in a pile, then topped with yolks and finished in the oven. “Now, two poached eggs on toast? That’s beautiful.”

In her eateries, Andrews doesn’t mess around with anything overtly fancy. Instead, she lets the natural beauty of the ingredients shine through in her dishes.

Andrews—who operates two always-busy Sideboard restaurants in Danville and Lafayette—went to culinary school in Paris before using her classical training to create a style all her own. Here, she shares her expert tips and tricks for making eggcellent huevos five ways. sideboardkitchen.com.

 

The Basics

Before getting started, it’s important to keep in mind some ground rules. Eggs are all about time and attention; show them some love, and they’ll reward you in return. Next, when using a pan, it must be hot; crank that burner up to a cruising medium. Finally, it’s best to cook with room-temperature eggs. While Andrews uses eggs fresh from the fridge at her restaurants, when she’s at home she lets them rest on the counter before introducing heat.

 

Scrambled

Andrews finds that many people tend to rush scrambled eggs, often throwing them in a skillet unmixed. But taking the extra step of beating them with a fork before putting them on heat makes a huge difference.

Additionally, she says, “It’s important not to let the eggs sit in the pan; you’ve got to keep them moving the whole time.” That technique, coupled with a lightly oiled or buttered pan (Andrews uses a well-seasoned cast iron) and silicon spatula, can create fluffy magic. Just make sure to take the eggs out of the skillet when they look like they’re almost done, as they will continue to cook even after they’re removed from the heat.

 

Poached eggs are great on top of thick-cut toasted levain—the perfect vehicle for sopping up yolk.

Poached

The prospect of poaching eggs can often make home cooks quake in their aprons, but Andrews insists this method is quite simple. The key? Use a big pan and plenty of white vinegar (roughly one part vinegar to 10 parts water).

“Make sure there’s enough vinegar in your simmering water by tasting it, and really swirl the water around before adding the eggs,” Andrews advises. The moving water is crucial for the egg whites to collect around the yolk, while the vinegar helps coagulate the whites. From there, you wait, and swirl, and gently tap the yolk to see if it’s ready after a few minutes.

 

Over Easy

Whether you call it fried, sunny-side up, or over easy, this is a classic breakfast preparation. Once the pan is hot enough, crack the egg into your oil and give it a little twirl around the skillet. Be patient and watch until the whites have just set before flipping to the other side. For sunny-side up, cover the pan with a lid to let the top cook.

 

Sprinkle shirred eggs with fresh herbs, such as chives, to add flavor and visual appeal.

Soft Boiled

“When my grandma used to make a soft-boiled egg, a three-minute egg was a three-minute egg,” Andrews says. And that’s exactly what it is. Andrews insists on putting the egg in a pot filled with cold water, then bringing it to a boil. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, turn off the heat and let the egg sit for—you guessed it—three minutes to achieve the ideal, jammy yolk. If you prefer a firmer, hard-boiled yolk, leave the egg in for 12 minutes. Pro tip: Using slightly older eggs (about two weeks old) ensures easy peeling.

 

Shirred

A fancy name for baked, shirred eggs are a Sideboard signature that Andrews serves up at lightning speed on busy mornings. Traditionally, an egg is placed in a buttered ramekin with savory ingredients—such as ham, mushrooms, and cheese—then baked for about 15 minutes. To save time, however, Andrews half poaches her egg before finishing it in a 400°F oven for a mere two minutes.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: March 21–27

Celebrate Persian New Year, freshen up your garden, go for a springtime stroll, and more this week in the East Bay.

Top Tickets: March 14–20

Comedian Aziz Ansari headlines at the Paramount Theatre, Chabot Space and Science Center talks about astronaut food, the city of Dublin turns green, and more this week in the East Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Bierhaus to Move into Lark Creek Space

Diablo Dish: Mendocino Farms Serves Up Sandwiches in San Ramon

Diablo Dish: MoMo’s Strikes Out in Walnut Creek

First Bite: Tantalizing Thai

Top Tickets: March 21–27

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.

Stars to the Rescue

With this annual bash at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation raises funds to save dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters. Headlining the furtastic evening were Grammy Award winners Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride; other performers included the Grammy-nominated Robb Flynn and friends, Sven and the Masterful Majestic Orchestra, and comedian Tom Cotter.

UCSF Benioff Winter Ball

Nearly 400 guests—among them nine debutantes—attended the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Hill Branch’s 61st Winter Ball. Proceeds from the event will support the Transport Isolette, a specialized, movable NICU unit that transports premature and critically ill infants from all over Northern California to Children’s Hospital Oakland for care.

Crayon Initiative

Hundreds of employees at CSAA Insurance Group joined staff from Assemblyman Tim Grayson’s district office in Concord to volunteer for a day at Danville-based The Crayon Initiative. The national nonprofit recycles used and unwanted crayons to reduce waste and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.

Paws in Need Crab Feed

San Ramon’s Paws in Need organization is dedicated to improving the welfare of animals in the Tri-Valley with its programs, such as financial assistance for one-time emergency veterinary care and spraying and neutering. The winter fundraiser at the Shrine Event Center in Livermore included dinner, games, raffle baskets, and an auction.

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.

Cancer League Holly Ball

More than 200 partygoers traveled to Rio de Janeiro (otherwise known as the Claremont Country Club in Oakland) for the Cancer League’s 45th Holly Ball. The Carnival in Rio–themed black-tie event raised more than $250,000 for nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

Shellie Awards

The best of the best in local theater were honored at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek during this annual event. Past and current winners posed with mascot Miss Shellie on the Hofmann Theatre stage to commemorate this awards show’s 40th anniversary.

California Indie Film Festival

One of the fastest growing film festivals in California, the 2018 incarnation of this weeklong celebration of independent and foreign (as well as mainstream) movies presented more than a dozen films and numerous shorts in the Orinda, Rheem, and Castro theaters.

Sing Out for Seva

Berkeley’s Seva Foundation, which transforms lives by restoring people’s sight, celebrated 40 years with a sold-out concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Hosted by cofounder Wavy Gravy, the epic jam session featured performances by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, Joan Osborne, and other special guests.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook