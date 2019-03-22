Spring Pea and Mint Soup Recipe

Chef Paul Magu of Lafayette’s French mainstay Rêve Bistro ushers in the new season with this dish.

Forget that bag of frozen peas you may have stashed in your freezer and make fresh spring peas the star of your next dish with this recipe from Rêve Bistro’s Paul Magu. The French chef insists that the fresher the legume, the sweeter and more delightful the soup. So get shelling.

Spring Pea and Mint Soup

Yields 4 to 6 servings.

2 pounds fresh peas, in the pods

½ yellow onion, diced

5 cups water

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3–4 mint leaves

Salt

Pepper

Remove peas from the pods and place them in a bowl. (Keep the pods to use in the stock.) Over medium heat, drizzle olive oil in a 2-quart pot and add onions. Sweat the onions until translucent; do not let them brown. Add pea pods and water to the pot, bringing liquid to a boil for 15 minutes. Strain and chill vegetable broth until cold.

In a separate pot of boiling water, blanch the shelled peas for approximately 1½ minutes. Strain peas and transfer to a bowl of ice water for roughly 2 minutes. Drain well. In a blender, puree peas and strain to remove any pieces of skin. Put strained peas, chilled vegetable stock, oil, and mint leaves in the blender and combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.