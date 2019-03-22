Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Summer STEM Camps in the East Bay

Coding, engineering, science, and more are on the agenda at these STEM camps close to home.

By Carrie Kirby

Published:

She STEMs—led by Ashley Chu (bottom right) and Olivia Sprouse (top right)—was profiled by ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim (top center) last year.

Photo by Dion Lim ABC7

Last summer in Alameda, 18 middle school girls had the rare opportunity to learn coding from tech-savvy teens. The budding engineers were the inaugural participants in She STEMs, a camp that three local high school students started, in part, to help younger girls with an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (known collectively as STEM subjects) learn they’re not alone.

“In my AP computer-science class last year, I was one of six girls out of 30 students,” says She STEMs’ 17-year-old founder and executive director, Ashley Chu, who hopes to mitigate the negative effects of that gender disparity. “It’s good to see someone who’s not far from your age pursue something that you’re interested in. That’s pretty empowering.”

This year, Chu and her team plan to run at least one weeklong camp for girls ages 10 to 14 in early July. Thanks to sponsorship, last year’s fee was only $50, and Chu hopes to keep it low this year too.

The camp is hardware-focused, with participants using the Arduino platform to build electronic devices. “We do coding activities and hands-on activities, rather than just being on screens all day,” Chu says. “We also have an entrepreneurial aspect, by having the girls create a product.”

Chu and her colleagues, all high school seniors, are now balancing their personal next steps—namely, preparing for college—with growing the nonprofit. They’re transitioning local leadership to younger girls at Alameda High, while looking to establish chapters elsewhere. So far, they have a branch in Tennessee and are working on launching one in Chicago. “We’ll be able to start chapters in our respective college communities too,” Chu notes. In Alameda, She STEMs also teaches coding workshops at the library and 3-D printing and hardware development at the Boys and Girls Club. shestems.netlify.com.

 

While She STEMs may be the East Bay’s only educational camp that’s run by teens, the region boasts a plethora of other STEM camps. The best of these programs mix up the instruction with kid-pleasing tools like Lego and Minecraft, exciting projects, and plenty of physical activity. (After all, who wants to spend a sunny day hunched over a screen or textbook?) Here are a few more summer STEM camps—with registration open now—that are so fun, kids will scarcely realize they’re learning.

 

Chabot Space and Science Center

Surrounded by parklands, Chabot Space and Science Center offers children plenty of room to get active indoors and out. Inside, the museum’s planetarium, theater, and exhibits are all at the campers’ disposal. Outside, they burn energy at the playground or hike through giant redwoods.

“Many of our hands-on science activities are completed outdoors,” says Natalie Mann, Chabot’s camps and community programs manager. Depending on the session, that might mean making “sun prints” on the observation deck or drop-testing a Mars lander off a balcony.

Weeklong programs for first through sixth graders include Space Camp, where kids experience the thrill of flight in a rocket simulator; Camp Create, where gadget lovers build wearable tech devices and experiment with coding; and Science Superheroes, where campers explore the science of superpowers such as flying or invisibility. Oakland, chabotspace.org.

 

Sarah’s Science

With locations in Tilden Regional Park and Roberts Regional Recreation Area, Sarah’s Science is the rare STEM camp that takes place entirely outdoors. In the mornings, kids ages 4 to 14 create science projects that they get to take home; most afternoons look more like a traditional summer camp.

“Kids need to be outside, running around in nature,” says Sarah Shaffer, who founded the program almost 25 years ago. “We take hikes, we build gnome homes and forts in the woods. At the Tilden site, we walk over to Lake Anza and spend the day at the lake.”

Depending on the session, campers could make a geyser out of Mentos mints, build a transforming truck-robot, or race a propeller-powered unicorn.

“My goal is for kids to realize how much fun science is,” Shaffer adds. “We make toys, and then dance the science around the toys.” Berkeley and Oakland, sarahscience.com.

 

Camp Brainy Bunch

Camp Brainy Bunch offers educational day camps all over the Bay Area, with some STEM-focused programs for first through sixth graders. Sessions include Incredible Inventors, where campers create product prototypes; Extraordinary Engineers, where kids might design a geodesic dome or build a zip line; and Dynamite Doctors, which focuses on the human body.

“In addition to their classroom time, students have plenty of time to be kids, run around, and do outdoor activities,” notes Nermin Fraser, the Berkeley-headquartered camp’s director of admissions. “Our goal is to help integrate the best of school with the best of summer.” Dublin, Fremont, Oakland, and Orinda; campbrainybunch.com.

 

The Coder School

For kids who just want to code, there are camps where they do just that (in addition to coding-related outdoor activities). During The Coder School’s weeklong sessions, kids ages 7 to 13 build an app, then show it off on Friday’s Demo Day, making the camp feel like a junior Y Combinator. Participants can choose from subjects like game programming, website building, and artificial intelligence. Run by a couple of Silicon Valley dads, The Coder School now has franchises all over the country, including several in the East Bay. Berkeley, Fremont, Pleasanton, and San Ramon; thecoderschool.com

 

More Ways to Learn

If a week of STEM camp is too much for your child, try one of these classes or clubs instead.

 

The Gardens at Heather Farm
Held at Walnut Creek’s Heather Farm Park, a summer Nature Detectives series teaches first through fourth graders about pollination, composting, biodiversity, and more. Programs are also available during the school year. gardenshf.org.

 

Diablo Valley College
DVC hosts youth programs—including lectures and events—in San Ramon and Pleasant Hill. This summer’s College for Kids course catalog features such STEM subjects as computer science, MATLAB, 3-D plotting, and robotics. dvc.edu.

 

Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment
Oakland’s video game museum offers free drop-in game-programming classes on Saturdays for children ages 8 to 14. themade.org/scratch.

 

4H and Scout Programs
These days, kids can get a taste of STEM from almost any organization they belong to. 4H’s STEM program offers robotics, plant and animal ​science, programming, and more. The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America also teach​ subjects ranging from cybersecurity and space exploration to math, tech, and various sciences. 4h.ucanr.edu, girlscouts.org, scouting.org.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: March 21–27

Celebrate Persian New Year, freshen up your garden, go for a springtime stroll, and more this week in the East Bay.

Top Tickets: March 14–20

Comedian Aziz Ansari headlines at the Paramount Theatre, Chabot Space and Science Center talks about astronaut food, the city of Dublin turns green, and more this week in the East Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Bierhaus to Move into Lark Creek Space

Diablo Dish: Mendocino Farms Serves Up Sandwiches in San Ramon

Diablo Dish: MoMo’s Strikes Out in Walnut Creek

First Bite: Tantalizing Thai

Top Tickets: March 21–27

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.

Stars to the Rescue

With this annual bash at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation raises funds to save dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters. Headlining the furtastic evening were Grammy Award winners Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride; other performers included the Grammy-nominated Robb Flynn and friends, Sven and the Masterful Majestic Orchestra, and comedian Tom Cotter.

UCSF Benioff Winter Ball

Nearly 400 guests—among them nine debutantes—attended the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Hill Branch’s 61st Winter Ball. Proceeds from the event will support the Transport Isolette, a specialized, movable NICU unit that transports premature and critically ill infants from all over Northern California to Children’s Hospital Oakland for care.

Crayon Initiative

Hundreds of employees at CSAA Insurance Group joined staff from Assemblyman Tim Grayson’s district office in Concord to volunteer for a day at Danville-based The Crayon Initiative. The national nonprofit recycles used and unwanted crayons to reduce waste and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.

Paws in Need Crab Feed

San Ramon’s Paws in Need organization is dedicated to improving the welfare of animals in the Tri-Valley with its programs, such as financial assistance for one-time emergency veterinary care and spraying and neutering. The winter fundraiser at the Shrine Event Center in Livermore included dinner, games, raffle baskets, and an auction.

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.

Cancer League Holly Ball

More than 200 partygoers traveled to Rio de Janeiro (otherwise known as the Claremont Country Club in Oakland) for the Cancer League’s 45th Holly Ball. The Carnival in Rio–themed black-tie event raised more than $250,000 for nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

Shellie Awards

The best of the best in local theater were honored at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek during this annual event. Past and current winners posed with mascot Miss Shellie on the Hofmann Theatre stage to commemorate this awards show’s 40th anniversary.

California Indie Film Festival

One of the fastest growing film festivals in California, the 2018 incarnation of this weeklong celebration of independent and foreign (as well as mainstream) movies presented more than a dozen films and numerous shorts in the Orinda, Rheem, and Castro theaters.

Sing Out for Seva

Berkeley’s Seva Foundation, which transforms lives by restoring people’s sight, celebrated 40 years with a sold-out concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Hosted by cofounder Wavy Gravy, the epic jam session featured performances by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, Joan Osborne, and other special guests.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook