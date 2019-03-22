Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top April Events in the East Bay

Rock out with Weezer and the Pixies at Oracle Arena; celebrate Earth Day at John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez; and more.

By Emilie White

Published:

Performers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Photo by Andrew Eccles

Theater

The Diary of Anne Frank

3/29–4/28 At Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, Center Repertory Company stages the Tony Award– and Pulitzer Prize–winning play that recounts the harrowing true story of a Jewish girl and her family and friends hiding from the Nazis during World War II. centerrep.org.

 

 

Art

Early Rubens

4/6–9/8 Across the Bay Bridge, the Legion of Honor museum in San Francisco presents the influential paintings and paper works of a young Peter Paul Rubens. The exhibition—the first to explore the early part of the Belgian master’s career—follows Rubens’ meteoric rise as a 17th century art-world celebrity. legionofhonor.org.

 

Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

4/9–4/14 The group that’s been called “the most exciting dance company in the world” thrills with a movement-based exploration of the African American experience at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. Most shows include Alvin Ailey’s signature piece, Revelations, and two matinees feature a special program highlighting 30 years of his iconic choreography. calperformances.org.

 

Music

Weezer and the Pixies

4/10 Indie-rock legends the Pixies join forces with alt-pop favorites Weezer at the Oracle Arena for a night of catchy hooks and ’90s nostalgia. Expect the crowd to go wild for the Pixies’ hits “Hey” and “Wave of Mutilation” and Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” (as well as their recent cover of Toto’s “Africa”). oraclearena.com.

 

Film

Free Movie Night

4/11 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In April, enjoy Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, which earned Richard Dreyfuss an Oscar. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Art

Tradition Interrupted

4/11–6/23 Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek blurs the line between age-old customs and contemporary innovations in this new exhibition, which showcases creatively reimagined quilts, ceramics, rugs, and more handicrafts—and poses questions about how history shapes culture. bedfordgallery.org.

 

Family

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

4/12–5/12 Matilda Wormwood, the young telekinetic bookworm, has captured the hearts of children and parents for decades. This month, thanks to a production from Contra Costa Musical Theatre, she heads to the Lesher Center for the Arts to defeat Miss Trunchbull. lesher​artscenter.org.

 

Beer

Bay Area Craft Beer Festival

4/20 With suds from more than 50 local breweries, live entertainment, and delicious food on the agenda, this beer-lovers’ festival promises fun at Waterfront Park in Martinez. bayareacraftbeerfestival.com.

 

Environment

John Muir Birthday—Earth Day Celebration

4/20 “Keep close to nature’s heart,” John Muir once said. On the 181st anniversary of his birth, the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez celebrates the pioneering naturalist’s legacy. johnmuirassociation.org.

 

Culinary

“Spring Is in the Air” Workshop

4/25 James Beard honoree Linda Carucci hosts an epicurean extravaganza at Draeger’s Cooking School in Blackhawk, where guests prepare delicacies using seasonal ingredients. draegers​cookingschool.com.

 

Music

Chromatica Spring Concerts

4/27, 4/28, 5/4 The world premiere of “O Time”—by renowned composer (and Monte Vista High School graduate) Stacy Garrop—anchors these concerts by Danville’s Chromatica choir, performed at Peace Lutheran Church in Danville (April 27), Lafayette’s St. Perpetua Church (April 28), and Walnut Creek’s Grace Presbyterian Church (May 4). chromatica​chorale​.org.

 

Faces

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.

Stars to the Rescue

With this annual bash at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation raises funds to save dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters. Headlining the furtastic evening were Grammy Award winners Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride; other performers included the Grammy-nominated Robb Flynn and friends, Sven and the Masterful Majestic Orchestra, and comedian Tom Cotter.

UCSF Benioff Winter Ball

Nearly 400 guests—among them nine debutantes—attended the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Hill Branch’s 61st Winter Ball. Proceeds from the event will support the Transport Isolette, a specialized, movable NICU unit that transports premature and critically ill infants from all over Northern California to Children’s Hospital Oakland for care.

Crayon Initiative

Hundreds of employees at CSAA Insurance Group joined staff from Assemblyman Tim Grayson’s district office in Concord to volunteer for a day at Danville-based The Crayon Initiative. The national nonprofit recycles used and unwanted crayons to reduce waste and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.

Paws in Need Crab Feed

San Ramon’s Paws in Need organization is dedicated to improving the welfare of animals in the Tri-Valley with its programs, such as financial assistance for one-time emergency veterinary care and spraying and neutering. The winter fundraiser at the Shrine Event Center in Livermore included dinner, games, raffle baskets, and an auction.

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.

Cancer League Holly Ball

More than 200 partygoers traveled to Rio de Janeiro (otherwise known as the Claremont Country Club in Oakland) for the Cancer League’s 45th Holly Ball. The Carnival in Rio–themed black-tie event raised more than $250,000 for nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

Shellie Awards

The best of the best in local theater were honored at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek during this annual event. Past and current winners posed with mascot Miss Shellie on the Hofmann Theatre stage to commemorate this awards show’s 40th anniversary.

California Indie Film Festival

One of the fastest growing film festivals in California, the 2018 incarnation of this weeklong celebration of independent and foreign (as well as mainstream) movies presented more than a dozen films and numerous shorts in the Orinda, Rheem, and Castro theaters.

Sing Out for Seva

Berkeley’s Seva Foundation, which transforms lives by restoring people’s sight, celebrated 40 years with a sold-out concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Hosted by cofounder Wavy Gravy, the epic jam session featured performances by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, Joan Osborne, and other special guests.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.
