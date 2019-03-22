Top April Events in the East Bay

Rock out with Weezer and the Pixies at Oracle Arena; celebrate Earth Day at John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez; and more.

By Emilie White

Performers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Photo by Andrew Eccles

Theater

The Diary of Anne Frank

3/29–4/28 At Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, Center Repertory Company stages the Tony Award– and Pulitzer Prize–winning play that recounts the harrowing true story of a Jewish girl and her family and friends hiding from the Nazis during World War II. centerrep.org.

Art

Early Rubens

4/6–9/8 Across the Bay Bridge, the Legion of Honor museum in San Francisco presents the influential paintings and paper works of a young Peter Paul Rubens. The exhibition—the first to explore the early part of the Belgian master’s career—follows Rubens’ meteoric rise as a 17th century art-world celebrity. legionofhonor.org.

Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

4/9–4/14 The group that’s been called “the most exciting dance company in the world” thrills with a movement-based exploration of the African American experience at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. Most shows include Alvin Ailey’s signature piece, Revelations, and two matinees feature a special program highlighting 30 years of his iconic choreography. calperformances.org.

Music

Weezer and the Pixies

4/10 Indie-rock legends the Pixies join forces with alt-pop favorites Weezer at the Oracle Arena for a night of catchy hooks and ’90s nostalgia. Expect the crowd to go wild for the Pixies’ hits “Hey” and “Wave of Mutilation” and Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” (as well as their recent cover of Toto’s “Africa”). oraclearena.com.

Film

Free Movie Night

4/11 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In April, enjoy Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, which earned Richard Dreyfuss an Oscar. lamorindatheatres.com.

Art

Tradition Interrupted

4/11–6/23 Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek blurs the line between age-old customs and contemporary innovations in this new exhibition, which showcases creatively reimagined quilts, ceramics, rugs, and more handicrafts—and poses questions about how history shapes culture. bedfordgallery.org.

Family

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

4/12–5/12 Matilda Wormwood, the young telekinetic bookworm, has captured the hearts of children and parents for decades. This month, thanks to a production from Contra Costa Musical Theatre, she heads to the Lesher Center for the Arts to defeat Miss Trunchbull. lesher​artscenter.org.

Beer

Bay Area Craft Beer Festival

4/20 With suds from more than 50 local breweries, live entertainment, and delicious food on the agenda, this beer-lovers’ festival promises fun at Waterfront Park in Martinez. bayareacraftbeerfestival.com.

Environment

John Muir Birthday—Earth Day Celebration

4/20 “Keep close to nature’s heart,” John Muir once said. On the 181st anniversary of his birth, the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez celebrates the pioneering naturalist’s legacy. johnmuirassociation.org .

Culinary

“Spring Is in the Air” Workshop

4/25 James Beard honoree Linda Carucci hosts an epicurean extravaganza at Draeger’s Cooking School in Blackhawk, where guests prepare delicacies using seasonal ingredients. draegers​cookingschool.com.

Music

Chromatica Spring Concerts

4/27, 4/28, 5/4 The world premiere of “O Time”—by renowned composer (and Monte Vista High School graduate) Stacy Garrop—anchors these concerts by Danville’s Chromatica choir, performed at Peace Lutheran Church in Danville (April 27), Lafayette’s St. Perpetua Church (April 28), and Walnut Creek’s Grace Presbyterian Church (May 4). chromatica​chorale​.org.