Home & Design Trade Secrets

Always use high quality primers on both interior and exterior finishes to ensure that your paint will better adhere to the wall and last longer.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

Visit the planning and building department of the local jurisdiction at the beginning of every project to start a relationship with planners and building officials as well as filter out any issues that could affect your project timeline.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

Remember when planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

A gallery wall is easy to do and adds interest to a small space. Mix family photos, vintage postcards, framed maps with your favorite artwork.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

Before finalizing your materials for your project bring the samples home to view them in the space they are intended to be used. The light in the space and other materials around the samples can affect the look of the materials making them appear differently than in the showroom.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Purchase high quality brushes, roller covers and masking tape to ensure the finish comes out smooth and taped edges are crisp without removing existing stains or finishes.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

When it comes to bathroom design nothing makes a bigger impression than tile—whether it’s on the floor, in the shower, or used for a decorative backsplash behind the sink. If you’re retiling a shower, be sure your new tile reaches all the way to the ceiling. This will create a much cleaner and more finished look.

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

Wall coverings are back and they are the best use of material in a house to soften a hard elevation, give it texture, and big bang for your buck.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

Linen napkins make such a difference on a dining table. Vintage silver napkin holders with monogrammed names create a unique conversation starter.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com