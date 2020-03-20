Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Fine Weekend in Pacifica

Stimulate your five senses in this six-mile-long oceanfront refuge.

By Ginny Prior

Published:

Pacifica has long been a haven for hikers, surfers, paragliders, birders, and history buffs.

Shutterstock

Wild coast, wildlife, wildflowers. Spring is seductive in Pacifica, where hawks “surf” the thermals over a riot of eye-popping blooms. With some 3,600 acres of open space and postcard views of the coast, the best way to experience Pacifica is to engage all your senses.

Seaside daisies, wild mustard, and lupines blanket the cliffs. You may spot a whale in the distant waters. And because Pacifica is one of the Bay Area’s best birding spots, try to identify the “chwirk” sound of a red-tailed hawk.

Your sense of smell comes into play on the Pacifica Municipal Pier, as fishermen haul in their catches of sea bass and crab; taste, from the salt spray that splashes over the seawall at Rockaway Beach. And finally, your sense of touch activates as you feel the cool breeze, often infused with warm sun—what locals call nature’s hot- and cold-stone massage.

Pacifica is a tapestry of several unique beach neighborhoods. Here are the highlights.

 

Mile One

From the moment you round that first tight curve on southbound Highway 1, you are thrust into a dramatic ocean vista. Imagine the old Ocean Shore Railroad making the turn as passengers get their initial glimpse of the sea, framed by a spine of mountains to the east and the imposing Devil’s Slide to the south. Mussel Rock Park Beach is nature’s best show here—an ancient outcropping of rocks that calved violently from the headlands; there’s also a neighboring park that’s great for birding. Spend time watching the antics of black scoters, western gulls, pigeon guillemots, and black oystercatchers. Spot a bigger “bird,” and it’s probably a human paraglider. Some of the best hang gliding in the world is off the bluffs above you.

 

The 112-year-old Sam’s Castle has been open to the public since 2011. Photo by Bob Azzaro.

Mile Two

The Sharp Park district is packed with attractions, from an enchanted Scottish-style castle to one of the state’s top municipal fishing piers. Start with Sam’s Castle, the turreted fortress on the east side of Highway 1. Built by railroad impresario Henry Harrison McCloskey as a refuge after the 1906 quake, it was purchased and restored in 1959 by interior designer Sam Mazza. It’s now held in a trust and open to the public for monthly tours facilitated by the Pacifica Historical Society. Another historical stop is the Pacifica Coastside Museum, in the Little Brown Church, built in 1910. Inside are photos of the Ocean Shore Railroad, the building of Devil’s Slide tunnel, and Pacifica’s pioneering Pedro Point Surf Club.

Speaking of surf, take a stroll along Sharp Park Beach and its mile-long promenade. A more rigorous hike with sweeping views of the shoreline can be found by driving south on Highway 1 to the next exit, and turning east on Sharp Park Road to Milagra Ridge Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA). If you get hungry, miles one and two are home to several family-owned local favorites, including Mazzetti’s Bakery, Colombo’s Delicatessen, and Camelot Fish and Chips.

 

The staircase at Mori Point overlooks Sharp Park Golf Course, with the Pacifica Pier in distance. Photo by Carol Camacho.

 

Mile Three

Golfers, train buffs, and barbecue fans have a lot to love in this neighborhood, best known for Sharp Park Golf Course, aka “the poor man’s Pebble Beach.” This 18-hole public course features a 1932 mission-style clubhouse, and there’s a public archery range next door. The California Coastal Trail acts as a scenic buffer between the golf course and the shore, and allows hikers to access another GGNRA park: Mori Point. Dining options in this area are more fun than the average whistle-stop. On the east side of the highway, you’ll find Ash’s Vallemar Station inside the 1905 Ocean Shore Railroad Station. An orange boxcar nearby is home to Gorilla Barbeque, a takeout spot owned by Pacifica native Rich Bacchi, whose smoky brisket, ribs, and links have been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The caboose next door is P-Town Coffee and Tea, which serves ice cream and lighter fare.

 

Rockaway Beach is a hot spot for experienced surfers. Photo by Carol Camacho.

 

Indulge in a fresh seafood platter at Moonraker. Photo by Shawn McNamara.

Mile Four

Rockaway Beach is a favorite for tourists from around the world. Set back from the highway with its own rugged cove (lit up at night for romantic surf watching), this seaport village feels frozen in time, with storied properties including Nick’s Seashore Restaurant (built in 1927 and still family-​owned), Moonraker restaurant, and famed button expert Pamela Wiston-Charbonneau’s quirky shop Successories in the Button Box. Should you stay overnight, there are several lodging options, such as Pacifica Lighthouse and Inn at Rockaway. After a good night’s sleep, you’ll be refreshed to hike yet another GGNRA site: Sweeney Ridge, with its 1,200-foot summit overlooking the coast.

 

Mile Five

Pacifica State Beach (aka Linda Mar Beach) gets the most sunshine in this fog-kissed hamlet, so this is where you’ll find everything from surf shops to the Sanchez Adobe ranch house, built in 1846 as the country home of then–San Francisco mayor Don Francisco Sanchez. Or you could throw back a boozy shake and burrito at what many call “the greatest Taco Bell in the world,” which is situated on the beach. Constructed in the ’80s, this bungalow-style fast food franchise slings beer, wine, and alcohol-​infused frozen drinks.

 

Mile Six

Pacifica’s southernmost district is nature’s grand finale. As you leave Linda Mar for Pedro Point, Highway 1 rises to thread a narrow alley of cypress and Monterey pine. It’s a surprising landscape that suddenly opens to the ocean again, and to the infamous Devil’s Slide. Finally tamed with a tunnel replacing the rockslide-prone section in 2013, the stretch has two multiuse trailheads for accessing the California Coastal Trail. The view stretches all the way to Point Reyes, in Marin.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: At-Home Edition March 19-25

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Diablo is rounding up books, movies, music, and more with East Bay ties to help you pass the time while you’re at home. This week, we honor Women’s History Month with female-led works.

Top Tickets: March 12-18

This week, shop for vintage fashion items at Alameda Point, explore the use of color in art in Danville, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Bars Up, Bars Down

Dish: Special Edition

Top Tickets: At-Home Edition March 19-25

Diablo Dish: Plucked Crosses Over to Livermore

Diablo Dish: Delivery to the Rescue!

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Stars to the Rescue

At this star-studded 29th annual event, guests gathered at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts to socialize, sip wine, and bid on silent auction items in support of Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). Grammy-nominated country singer Trace Adkins, the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Al Pitrelli, Jeff Scott Soto of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and comedian Elayne Boosler all took the stage over the course of the night. The proceeds go toward funding ARF’s facilities and programs, which help save shelter animals.

Macy's Believe Campaign

As part of Macy’s yearly Believe letter-writing campaign, which works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses during the holiday season, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area welcomed 4-year-old Nova to Macy’s Pleasanton at Stoneridge Shopping Center. At the event, Santa Claus told Nova, who is battling leukemia, that her dream to have a puppy came true. In January, Nova met her new best friend, Coconut.

Hometown Hoedown

For the fifth consecutive year, the Moraga Junior Women’s Club joined forces with the public to raise money and awareness for a chosen cause. The country-themed bash, which took place at the Lafayette Community Center, benefited the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Contra Costa. (CASA trains volunteers to help abused children stay safe in foster homes.) Attendees donned cowboy attire, listened to live music from local band the Ripplers, and enjoyed tasty barbecue and whiskey flights.

Ruby Slippers Gala

Hope Solutions—an organization devoted to healing the effects of poverty by providing services such as case management, housing advocacy, counseling, and more—held a fundraiser at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville to collect funds for local homeless and at-risk individuals. The event featured cocktails, appetizers, silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing, a wine pull, and entertainment by the band David Martin’s House Party.

Heartfelt Gala

Continuing its mission to assist those in need, Monument Crisis Center hosted its annual benefit at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The evening included drinks, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, entertainment, and live auctions, and the proceeds will aid low-income families in Contra Costa County.

Threads of Hope Awards

Every year, Diablo profiles five outstanding East Bay volunteers in our December issue. These individuals are then recognized at the Threads of Hope Awards—a presentation open to the entire community. This year’s ceremony, along with a reception, was hosted at the Lesher Center for the Arts, and Jessica Aguirre of NBC11 News was mistress of ceremonies. The 2019 award recipients were local heroes Edie Henchey, Karen Henrich, Linda Turnbull, Sharon Beswick Pappas, and Tom Wallace.

Sips in the City

At the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, an estimated 300 guests gathered for an evening filled with wine tasting, delicious food, and silent and live auctions to raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The proceeds largely benefit the expansion of the hospital’s virtual reality technology, which was featured in Diablo’s October 2019 issue, and will also help with the purchase of other medical equipment. The event was put together by the Rowan Branch, a group that garners funds for supplies and programs at the Oakland institution.

Art of Mixology

For the sixth consecutive year, bartenders and drink enthusiasts came together at Orinda Theatre Square for Lamorinda Arts Council’s craft cocktail competition and fundraiser. Attendees were able to sample over 20 craft cocktails made by 18 participants, snack on tasty finger foods, and vote for their favorite drink. In the end, the Mixologist of the Year Award went to Casey Carr of Batch and Brine for his drink called “So-Shu Think You Can Dance.”

Shellie Awards

In January, the 41st annual Shellie Awards took place at the Lesher Center for the Arts. The awards show, which highlights the region’s outstanding performing arts community, honored more than 120 individuals and their work in both musicals and plays. The winning productions included Contra Costa Musical Theatre’s Matilda, Broadway Repertory Theater’s Annie, Center Repertory Company’s The Diary of Anne Frank and Mamma Mia!, and more.

Best in Show: Stories From Beyond the Shelter

To celebrate animals and beloved pets, Berkeley Humane held a storytelling contest at Freight and Salvage. The event, which was hosted by KQED’s Michael Krasny, featured cocktails, a silent auction, and international best-selling author Isabel Allende. All earnings went toward Berkeley Humane’s livesaving programs.

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook