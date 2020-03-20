The Art of Lighting in the East Bay

These statement pieces by local designers brighten and beautify the home.

By Rachel Orvino

Art meets science, technology, and design in the light fixtures imagined by Cozo. Oakland artists Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu celebrate geometry with their striking lighting creations that double as sculptures. Along with table lamps and pendants, Cozo sells large-scale pieces like the two-foot Vortex light, which is constructed from laser-cut gold-painted plywood. $800, cozo.co.

Martinez-based blacksmith Daniel Hopper draws on the natural world for many of his breathtaking pieces. “My work is a stylized representation of forms found in nature, such as octopuses, dandelions, insects, and antlers,” says Hopper, who makes lighting, sculptures, screens, furniture, gates, and other metal furnishings. All of his works are by commission; he can do custom orders or reproduce his existing designs. Small Octopus Chandelier, $8,000, danielhopper.com.

The team behind Metro Lighting—husband and wife Lawrence Grown and Christa Rybczynski—believes in lighting as a form of self-expression. Working out of a metal shop in Berkeley, they craft fixtures with sustainability in mind. The Mirage line features elegant glass pendants hand-blown in Oakland that can be updated with different colors and metal finishes. Mirage Rainshower Pendant, $1,230, metrolighting.com.

“I like to create items with a story or a soul,” says Vanessa Bell, the designer and co-owner (with husband Mark) of Omega Lighting and Design in Berkeley. “Being original allows you to have a space that inspires and stands the test of time.” Omega specializes in custom orders (clients include Disneyland and the Four Seasons) and one-of-a-kind lights available in store and online. Sea Urchin Pendant Chandelier, $750, omegalightingdesign.com.

What’s in Store

If you aren’t looking for a bespoke fixture, the East Bay offers myriad retail options for beautiful lighting, including Walnut Creek Lighting Company, Berkeley Lighting Company, and Lunaria in Berkeley. The 50-year-old Cole’s Interiors has an extensive lighting gallery in its massive Concord showroom. “We try to feature lighting that is appropriate for our area: contemporary styles that are interesting and intriguing,” owner Jim Cole says.