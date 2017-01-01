Martinis to Go-Go

Nikki Nipkow

Hoping to wet the whistles of style-savvy soccer moms everywhere, Danville-based Cocktails by Jenn has turned the cocktail into a fashion statement. Alamo resident and cofounder Jason Kane describes the cocktails, which slip neatly into four-bottle carrying cases, as, “the ultimate liquid accessories for girls who like to mix flavors, good vibes, and good friends.”



Available in four year-round colors, pink (cosmopolitan), yellow (lemon drop), blue (tropical blue lagoon), and green (appletini), the single-serve cocktails are premade soiree starters, taking the mess out of mixology.

Cocktails by Jenn cost $15 per four pack, and are available in East Bay Andronico’s, Costco, and Safeway stores. For more information, go to www.cocktails byjenn.com.