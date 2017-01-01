Pool Player
Carolyn Rovner
Published:
Dip your toe in the H20. Is the water cooler than you? Probably not, if you’re a stylin’ East Bay woman who knows that swimwear accessories mean more than a bottle of SPF 50.
Top to bottom: Print hat by Trina Turk, $118, available at Samantha Lee, 1378 N. Main St., Walnut Creek; tortoise shell sunglasses by Coach, $148, available at Coach, 1166 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek; orange bikini by Shoshanna Swimwear, top $88, bottom $84, available at Samantha Lee; gold bangles, $24, available at Arden B, 1265 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek.