Yoo-Hoo
Angela Sasse
Published:
For the suburban single who dreams of wearing a diamond engagement ring, Moraga single mom Jari Hazard has the next best thing: a rubber bracelet that lets others know she’s available.
“It’s my idea of public service,” says Hazard, 45. “After the Lance Armstrong bands took off, there was a colored band for every kind of cause. Why not one to say, ‘I’m single!’ ” Hazard, who sells the black bracelets through her website, www.availablebands.com , says her color selection isn’t designed to be mournful in any way. “I picked black because it goes with any outfit you might wear out to a nightclub,” she says.