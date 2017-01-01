Zoo on the Move

Kelly Fowler

Planning a party for a youngster? Make sure to bring cake, balloons … and plenty of hay.



Little Reds Barnyard Friends, a mobile petting zoo from Castro Valley, brings animals to parties all over the East Bay. Mini-donkeys, mini-horses, chickens, and bunnies are all ready for petting at your little one’s birthday bash.



The inspiration for the business came when owner Debbie Buerke was planning a birthday party for one of her three daughters. The Buerkes had always filled their yard with horses, rabbits, and other animals. “I know so many moms, so I started researching the idea of bringing the animals to parties and other events,” says Buerke, who named her business in honor of her two-year-old’s bright red hair.



The business has been a success, showcasing animals at birthday parties, rodeos, and farmers markets. Buerke says the animals, ideal for children ages two to 10, bring joy to everyone, including adults. “It’s always very rewarding.

My favorite thing is to see a kid who has never seen an animal like that up close before.”

Little Reds Barnyard Friends brings animals to parties for two and a half hour time slots. The cost is $200 per slot, which includes food for the animals and full cleanup. For more information, call (510) 581-3453.

