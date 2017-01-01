By the numbers

Farmers Markets

On any day of the week, except Monday, you’ll find a farmers market operating somewhere in the East Bay. Markets from Livermore to Lafayette don’t just support small farmers—they boost local economies, provide gathering spots, and encourage healthier eating habits.

2

Number of certified farmers markets in California in 1977



450

Number of certified farmers markets in California today



30,350

Peak number of people who patronize the 39 farmers markets in the East Bay each week



41

Percentage of the 75 regular vendors at the Danville Farmers Market that sell specialty fare, such as meat, soap, barbecue sauce, and organic Tibetan food, rather than produce



15

Average number of dollars spent per customer per visit to a farmers market in California



140

Millions of dollars generated annually by California farmers markets



For a complete list of East Bay farmers markets, visit www.cafarmersmarkets.com.