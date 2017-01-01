Edit ModuleShow Tags

By the numbers

Farmers Markets



On any day of the week, except Monday, you’ll find a farmers market operating somewhere in the East Bay. Markets from Livermore to Lafayette don’t just support small farmers—they boost local economies, provide gathering spots, and encourage healthier eating habits.

2
Number of certified farmers markets in California in 1977

450
Number of certified farmers markets in California today

30,350
Peak number of people who patronize the 39 farmers markets in the East Bay each week

41
Percentage of the 75 regular vendors at the Danville Farmers Market that sell specialty fare, such as meat, soap, barbecue sauce, and organic Tibetan food, rather than produce

15
Average number of dollars spent per customer per visit to a farmers market in California

140
Millions of dollars generated annually by California farmers markets

For a complete list of East Bay farmers markets, visit www.cafarmersmarkets.com.  

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers