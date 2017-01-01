Edit ModuleShow Tags

Doggie Diners

Jamie Menaker

Published:

Your favorite pooch is just as much a part of the family as you are—maybe more so—so why not bring him out for a night on the town? We’ve found the East Bay’s dog-friendliest restaurants for you and your chosen one.

Chow
Dogs are more than welcome on the large patio at this easy-going food haven; Chow even keeps water bowls for your parched pooch. After your meal, you can head to the neighboring Nitro Dog shop and pick up a treat for your faithful friend. 53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, (925) 962-2469

Cugini
This Italian restaurant is huge on dog-friendly style. It has bowls for pets, and the servers actually get excited to see you strolling up to the storefront with your canine companion. 1556 Solano Ave., Albany, (510) 558-9000

Pasta Pomodoro
Pasta Pomodoro’s glass-walled patio is the  top doggie diner on chic College Avenue. After your meal, you and the pooch can window-shop the day away up and down College. 5500 College Ave., Oakland, (510) 923-0900, www.pastapomodoro.com

Rising Loafer Café & Bakery
The service is friendly, the sandwiches and salads are fresh, and the front patio is shady and welcoming to dogs. Also check out Baci and other casual restaurants along Pleasanton’s Main Street that have outdoor seating; they are just as happy to accommodate man’s best friend. 428 Main St., Pleasanton, (925) 426-0822

Shelby’s
Shelby’s is the perfect place for you and Fido to spend the dog days of summer. The menu is casual but substantial, and the courtyard, shared by surrounding Theatre Square shops and restaurants, is a nice place to linger over a glass of wine. Wire patio furniture makes it easy to tether your pooch. 2 Theatre Sq., Ste. 152, Orinda, (925) 254-9688

Skipolini’s Pizza
Skipolini’s in Clayton is well-known as a family-friendly pizza joint. The large patio makes it the perfect place for your dog as well. Her leash can be tied anywhere along the wooden fence, so sit back and enjoy your pie. 1033 Diablo St., Clayton, (925) 672-1111, www.skipolinispizza.com

Check out www.dogfriendly.com  for more local canine hangouts.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers