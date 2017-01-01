Doggie Diners

Jamie Menaker

Your favorite pooch is just as much a part of the family as you are—maybe more so—so why not bring him out for a night on the town? We’ve found the East Bay’s dog-friendliest restaurants for you and your chosen one.

Chow

Dogs are more than welcome on the large patio at this easy-going food haven; Chow even keeps water bowls for your parched pooch. After your meal, you can head to the neighboring Nitro Dog shop and pick up a treat for your faithful friend. 53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, (925) 962-2469



Cugini

This Italian restaurant is huge on dog-friendly style. It has bowls for pets, and the servers actually get excited to see you strolling up to the storefront with your canine companion. 1556 Solano Ave., Albany, (510) 558-9000



Pasta Pomodoro

Pasta Pomodoro’s glass-walled patio is the top doggie diner on chic College Avenue. After your meal, you and the pooch can window-shop the day away up and down College. 5500 College Ave., Oakland, (510) 923-0900, www.pastapomodoro.com



Rising Loafer Café & Bakery

The service is friendly, the sandwiches and salads are fresh, and the front patio is shady and welcoming to dogs. Also check out Baci and other casual restaurants along Pleasanton’s Main Street that have outdoor seating; they are just as happy to accommodate man’s best friend. 428 Main St., Pleasanton, (925) 426-0822



Shelby’s

Shelby’s is the perfect place for you and Fido to spend the dog days of summer. The menu is casual but substantial, and the courtyard, shared by surrounding Theatre Square shops and restaurants, is a nice place to linger over a glass of wine. Wire patio furniture makes it easy to tether your pooch. 2 Theatre Sq., Ste. 152, Orinda, (925) 254-9688



Skipolini’s Pizza

Skipolini’s in Clayton is well-known as a family-friendly pizza joint. The large patio makes it the perfect place for your dog as well. Her leash can be tied anywhere along the wooden fence, so sit back and enjoy your pie. 1033 Diablo St., Clayton, (925) 672-1111, www.skipolinispizza.com



Check out www.dogfriendly.com for more local canine hangouts.