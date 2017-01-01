Estate Jewelry Box

Sanra Ann Harris

Diablo artist Steve Vigar makes jewelry boxes with architectural flourishes. This 19th-century Mediterranean castle, $2,500, is an ideal home for your favorite baubles, such as these costume pieces from Belinda M (1372 N. Main St., Walnut Creek). Vigar has also created watch boxes modeled after train stations, cigar humidors that represent Italian villas, and a chess set with pieces that look like Manhattan skyscrapers.

Vigar’s creations are available at www.stevevigardesigns.com ; his watch boxes are available at Davidson & Licht Jewelry Co., 1258 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek.