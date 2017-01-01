Edit ModuleShow Tags

Glamour Garb

Stephanie Simons

Published:

Lafayette’s Jamie Finegold started designing women’s apparel back in 1987 while attending UC Santa Barbara. Instead of hitting the books, he created his own brand of beach volleyball gear and made dresses for sorority soirees. “The first dresses I made were for Delta Gamma, and they had a sailor theme,” he recalls with a laugh. “I was buying McCall’s patterns from fabric stores and making the perfect dress your grandmother would wear.

I didn’t realize how ugly they were until I saw some of the girls modeling them.” Fortunately, despite his early attempts, Finegold stuck with his design dreams, and his new lines of sleepwear, loungewear, and sportswear are turning the heads of celebrities. Jamie and his wife, Dana, created an apparel company, JD Fine, in 1996 and launched Tart in 2001. Hollywood partygoers like Carmen Electra and Stacy Keibler have recently been spotted wearing Tart clothes, which are made of buttery soft fabrics that feel like a second skin. The brand is at top-shelf retailers such as Barneys New York, Bloomingdale’s, and Nordstrom, as well as at local boutiques like Ella J in Danville and San Ramon and Samatha Lee in Walnut Creek.

For information, visit www.tartcollections.com.  

