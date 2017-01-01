Edit ModuleShow Tags

Not Just for the Kids

A family vacation shouldn't mean that only children get to have fun

Nora Isaacs

Published:

You want one final family vacation before school starts—but after a kiddie-filled summer, couldn’t you use a little pampering, too? Instead of carting your kids off to a destination that treats parents as deep-pocketed chaperones, take advantage of a growing number of vacations that keep children happy while also catering to well-deserving parents. What are you waiting for?

Austin-Lehman Adventures’ Montana Family Lodge & Camping Combo
Montana and Wyoming

This six-day catered camping trip departs August 20 for hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, and horseback riding, starting in Bozeman, Montana, and making stops at Big Sky, Yellowstone National Park, Paradise Valley, and Chico Hot Springs.

Just for Kids: Young ones learn rock climbing, bouldering, and fishing from expert guides.

Great for Parents: A stop at the century-old inn, Chico Hot Springs Resort in Montana, to indulge in a spa treatment or a candlelight dinner at the Chico Dining Room.

For the Whole Family: In the evenings, families come together for a western meal followed by music, stories, and s’mores around the campfire. A highlight of the trip is a talent show the kids put on for their parents.

Hot Tip: Pooped parents can throw in the towel without getting lost in the wilderness.
A van is always available for pickups if you’ve had enough biking for one day.

To Sum It Up: “The good thing about this trip is that you don’t have to worry about planning,” says Dave Wiggins of Austin-Lehman Adventures. “We take the pressure off of mom and dad. That leaves quality time to bond with the kids. The kids are happier, the parents are happier, and everyone on the trip just gets into the whole mood of discovery. They have fun during the day and enjoy some really deluxe pampering at night.”

The rate, exclusive of air, is $1,598 per adult. Child rates for ages 7–12 start at $1,278. (800) 575-1540, www.austinlehman.com

Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa
Phoenix, Arizona

Family discounts run through September 10 at this Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired hotel nestled on 39 acres at the foot of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The Arizona Biltmore Resort is known for its amenities, including eight pools, seven tennis courts, and a full-service spa.

Just for Kids: A summer program with supervised sports, games, and arts and crafts.

Great for Parents: While the kids romp, adults partake in wine tasting, cigar rolling, and regional artisan displays. Golf at one of two 18-hole courses, play croquet, or have a romantic dinner.

For the Whole Family: Come together for pottery painting, marshmallow roasts, or “dive-in movies,” where families watch movies projected onto a large screen while floating in the pool. Or you can tour the Grand Canyon.

Hot Tip: Nab a cabana at the pool. Party packages are available for special occasions.

To Sum It Up: “In summer, families want to spend the entire day at the pool, so we’ve created nonstop poolside fun and pampering,” explains the Biltmore’s Carol Baetzel. “At the  main Paradise Pool, families can splash in three pools of different sizes and temperatures, ride the 90-foot waterslide, get a manicure or pedicure, and have their hair braided.”

Starts at $159 per night. (800) 950-0086, www.arizonabiltmore.com

Backroads’ Canadian Rockies Multisport Premiere Inn
Banff and Jasper National Parks, Alberta

The six-day biking, hiking, and rafting trip includes stops at three different luxury hotels nestled in the Rockies. Families can choose to hike or bike to each place during the day, while enjoying luxe accommodations each night. The last stop includes a rafting trip. Departs August 5, 14, 19, 21, and 28.

Just for Kids: Kids learn about flora and fauna from naturalists and discover the basics of rock climbing from mountain guides. They also enjoy scavenger hunts and pizza parties.

Great for Parents: An elegant meal at the Post Hotel’s dining room or a spa treatment at its 3,200 square-foot Temple Mountain Spa.

For the Whole Family: Pedal together through fields and forests, hike along Lake Louise, walk across a glacier, and raft on the Athabasca River.

Hot Tip: A designated kid coordinator comes along to organize events and programs.

To Sum It Up: “There’s something for every family member on this trip,” says Backroads’ Allyson Quibell. “It combines spectacular natural beauty with a variety of activities and deluxe accommodations. With Backroads trip leaders to take care of all the details, parents can just relax and enjoy their vacation.”

$2,998 per person, double-occupancy, (800) 462.2848, www.backroads.com  

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers