Not Just for the Kids

A family vacation shouldn't mean that only children get to have fun

Nora Isaacs

You want one final family vacation before school starts—but after a kiddie-filled summer, couldn’t you use a little pampering, too? Instead of carting your kids off to a destination that treats parents as deep-pocketed chaperones, take advantage of a growing number of vacations that keep children happy while also catering to well-deserving parents. What are you waiting for?

Austin-Lehman Adventures’ Montana Family Lodge & Camping Combo

Montana and Wyoming

This six-day catered camping trip departs August 20 for hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, and horseback riding, starting in Bozeman, Montana, and making stops at Big Sky, Yellowstone National Park, Paradise Valley, and Chico Hot Springs.

Just for Kids: Young ones learn rock climbing, bouldering, and fishing from expert guides.

Great for Parents: A stop at the century-old inn, Chico Hot Springs Resort in Montana, to indulge in a spa treatment or a candlelight dinner at the Chico Dining Room.

For the Whole Family: In the evenings, families come together for a western meal followed by music, stories, and s’mores around the campfire. A highlight of the trip is a talent show the kids put on for their parents.



Hot Tip: Pooped parents can throw in the towel without getting lost in the wilderness.

A van is always available for pickups if you’ve had enough biking for one day.



To Sum It Up: “The good thing about this trip is that you don’t have to worry about planning,” says Dave Wiggins of Austin-Lehman Adventures. “We take the pressure off of mom and dad. That leaves quality time to bond with the kids. The kids are happier, the parents are happier, and everyone on the trip just gets into the whole mood of discovery. They have fun during the day and enjoy some really deluxe pampering at night.”



The rate, exclusive of air, is $1,598 per adult. Child rates for ages 7–12 start at $1,278. (800) 575-1540, www.austinlehman.com



Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa

Phoenix, Arizona



Family discounts run through September 10 at this Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired hotel nestled on 39 acres at the foot of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The Arizona Biltmore Resort is known for its amenities, including eight pools, seven tennis courts, and a full-service spa.



Just for Kids: A summer program with supervised sports, games, and arts and crafts.



Great for Parents: While the kids romp, adults partake in wine tasting, cigar rolling, and regional artisan displays. Golf at one of two 18-hole courses, play croquet, or have a romantic dinner.



For the Whole Family: Come together for pottery painting, marshmallow roasts, or “dive-in movies,” where families watch movies projected onto a large screen while floating in the pool. Or you can tour the Grand Canyon.



Hot Tip: Nab a cabana at the pool. Party packages are available for special occasions.



To Sum It Up: “In summer, families want to spend the entire day at the pool, so we’ve created nonstop poolside fun and pampering,” explains the Biltmore’s Carol Baetzel. “At the main Paradise Pool, families can splash in three pools of different sizes and temperatures, ride the 90-foot waterslide, get a manicure or pedicure, and have their hair braided.”



Starts at $159 per night. (800) 950-0086, www.arizonabiltmore.com



Backroads’ Canadian Rockies Multisport Premiere Inn

Banff and Jasper National Parks, Alberta



The six-day biking, hiking, and rafting trip includes stops at three different luxury hotels nestled in the Rockies. Families can choose to hike or bike to each place during the day, while enjoying luxe accommodations each night. The last stop includes a rafting trip. Departs August 5, 14, 19, 21, and 28.



Just for Kids: Kids learn about flora and fauna from naturalists and discover the basics of rock climbing from mountain guides. They also enjoy scavenger hunts and pizza parties.



Great for Parents: An elegant meal at the Post Hotel’s dining room or a spa treatment at its 3,200 square-foot Temple Mountain Spa.



For the Whole Family: Pedal together through fields and forests, hike along Lake Louise, walk across a glacier, and raft on the Athabasca River.



Hot Tip: A designated kid coordinator comes along to organize events and programs.



To Sum It Up: “There’s something for every family member on this trip,” says Backroads’ Allyson Quibell. “It combines spectacular natural beauty with a variety of activities and deluxe accommodations. With Backroads trip leaders to take care of all the details, parents can just relax and enjoy their vacation.”



$2,998 per person, double-occupancy, (800) 462.2848, www.backroads.com