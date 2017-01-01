Phantom of the Creek

Peter Crooks

Franc D’Ambrosio, who played the titular tenor in more than 2,600 nationwide performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, is bringing his show to Walnut Creek. Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway features selections from Phantom, Sweeney Todd, and a medley of numbers from Bob Fosse shows.

“It’s not a concert but literally a one-man show, with lots of storytelling,” says D’Ambrosio. “I take a walk through Broadway’s history, with everything from the early Ziegfield Follies straight through to The Phantom of the Opera.”

D’Ambrosio is no stranger to Walnut Creek’s Regional Center for the Arts. He’s performed at three of Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation benefit concerts. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to children’s programs in the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society. “When you expose a young person to the arts, sometimes you can save their life,” says D’Ambrosio. “That may sound grandiose, but I’ve seen it happen.”

Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway, with performances by the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society, August 18–20, Dean Lesher Regional Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek, (925) 943-7469, www.dlrca.org