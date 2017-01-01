Tee Time

Golf Course Couture

Carolyn Rovner

Got a “hall-pass” to play golf this afternoon?

- Don’t go crazy with color and pattern combinations—a la Rodney Dangerfield in “Caddyshack”. No one really dresses like that…or at least they shouldn’t! Pair a solid shirt with a plaid or motif-embroidered short or slack for a fun look that doesn’t scream CLOWN.

- Roomy pockets are a must for extra tees, score card and other course necessities. When trying clothes on, try a couple of practice swings and squats in the fitting room to ensure you’ll be at ease in your golfwear.

- Cashmere or cashmere blend sweaters are not only warm for cool weather days, but they are so very stylish. Stores like Banana Republic (and even Costco!) sell cashmere that looks good, wears well and is affordable.

- Be sure to protect yourself from the sun with a straw, wide-brimmed hat. This is the best design for sun-protection, and it lets your head “breathe.” A 30+ spf sunblock is absolutely imperative!

- Golfwear is a growing focus in mens’ fashion. High profile labels like Nike, Lacoste and Burberry are increasing their clothing lines in this area, so there is no reason you shouldn’t be stylin’ on the links.

