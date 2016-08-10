Dream Weaver
Courtesy of American Craft Show
David Jenkins lead you on a journey that will change your nightlife—and
maybe even your life during the day. His dream workshops, which began
in Berkeley and Oakland and come to Walnut Creek this month, enjoy a
loyal following because Jenkins overturns the traditional way of
looking at dreams. “Dreams are real,” says Jenkins. “You can’t fake
them or spin them. They’re larger than psychotherapy, truer than waking
life.”
A native of Manchester, England, Jenkins came to Berkeley in 1973 for a
three-week visit and never left. He draws on an eclectic background in
Jungian analysis and other types of psychotherapy. Jenkins treats dream
life not as symbolic commentary on our waking lives but as having a
separate reality. The person who lives your dream life—the
approximately 100 minutes we spend in REM sleep each night—has his or
her own fears, desires, and rationales. “The truth is [that] everyone
is living a double life,” he says. “Your ‘Awake-I’ can give good advice
to the person living your dreams, which in turn feeds back to your
waking life.
“We do this by revising, replaying the dream, writing new endings. If a woman dreams she is being attacked by a voracious, raging lion, we don’t talk about her problems with her overly demanding boss at work but about how her ‘Dream-I’ can escape. The woman in your dream life might say, ‘Stop complaining about your boss, and get me out of here. Now!’ ”
Jenkins’s free dream workshops begin August 3 and are scheduled to take place Fridays at 2 p.m. The workshops are one of many class offerings, such as yoga and holistic nutrition, being offered at Elephant Pharmacy, 1372 S. California Blvd., Walnut Creek, (925) 658-5300, www.elephantpharm.com. For information about David Jenkins, visit www.dreamreplay.com.