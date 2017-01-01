Edit ModuleShow Tags

Land Rush In Concord

Central Contra Costa has its last chance to create a city-size development on the newly available inland portion of the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Over the past year, Concord residents have been meeting to decide whether they want these 5,100 acres to feature subdivisions, a world-class research institute, an open space preserve—or all these and more.

1942 Year the Navy built its 12,800-acre depot to transport weapons to battles in the Pacific and Asia. Congress decided to close the base’s inland portion in 2005.

5 Number of Golden Gate Parks that would fit into the 5,100 acres available for development. The land will increase Concord’s size by 25 percent.

1,200 Number of acres that may need cleanup because of possible contamination with pesticides, arsenic, chlorinated solvents, and munitions particles. The Navy is responsible for cleanup.

33,300 Potential new residents if 13,000 new apartments, town houses, and single-family homes are built over the next 25 years. New offices and stores could add up to 15,500 jobs.

31Number of public meetings held since early 2006 to discuss how the land should be developed. The next workshop is August 4.
Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
