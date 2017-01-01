Land Rush In Concord
Martha Ross
Central Contra Costa has its last chance to create a city-size development on the newly available inland portion of the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Over the past year, Concord residents have been meeting to decide whether they want these 5,100 acres to feature subdivisions, a world-class research institute, an open space preserve—or all these and more.
1942 Year the Navy built its 12,800-acre depot to transport weapons to battles in the Pacific and Asia. Congress decided to close the base’s inland portion in 2005.
5 Number of Golden Gate Parks that would fit into the 5,100 acres available for development. The land will increase Concord’s size by 25 percent.
1,200 Number of acres that may need cleanup because of possible contamination with pesticides, arsenic, chlorinated solvents, and munitions particles. The Navy is responsible for cleanup.
33,300 Potential new residents if 13,000 new apartments, town houses, and single-family homes are built over the next 25 years. New offices and stores could add up to 15,500 jobs.
31Number of public meetings held since early 2006 to discuss how the land should be developed. The next workshop is August 4.