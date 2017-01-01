Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shop Talk

Stephanie Simons

Published:

Shop Talk
Betsey Johnson Outfit

High Priestess of fashion Betsey Johnson (outfit pictured) is opening an eponymous boutique next door to Swarovski in Broadway Plaza this October. Selections will run the gamut from can can–inspired mini dresses to quirky graphic tees. Meanwhile, BB Brazilian Fashion has scooped up the space at 1372 North Main Street, where you’ll find glam swimwear, lingerie, and gowns—from Brazil, of course. Sports Basement is slated to open in the fall, across from Heather Farm Park. The store, which takes the place of Albertson’s, has another location in San Francisco’s Presidio. Offerings from Puma, Adidas, North Face, and other big-name brands are always 30 to 60 percent off. And on Mount Diablo Boulevard, French-based kitchen store Le Creuset offers a selection of enameled cast-iron cookware for bon vivants.

Craving something spicy? Step out of the apron and into vintage-inspired lingerie from Danville’s Original Sin at 145 East Prospect Avenue. Aspiring pinups can also peruse the sweet selection of tanks, boy shorts, pajamas, sundresses, and jewelry—including darling chandelier earrings hand made by owner Sarah Woodruff. In Pleasanton, Knit This, Purl That! has taken the place of Main Street Knits at 205-A Main Street and offers sumptuous yarns and fibers, classes for all skill levels, and oodles of pattern books for creating your own handbags, shawls, or sweaters.

Also noteworthy: Paperweight Stationery Studio, at 3678-A Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, is the latest destination for stylish scribes. It offers customized invitations, high-end stationery, and hostess gifts such as totes, picture frames, and towels, all of which can be monogrammed on-site in a jiff.

Start counting the days until SF Fashion Week, August 22 through 26. The runway spectacular takes place inside the Galleria at the San Francisco Design Center. Keep an eye out for women’s ready-to-wear collections by Hayward-based Emily Jane Designs and Dcepcion of Vallejo. Festivities kick off with a gala at Bloomingdale’s. For more information, visit www.fashionweek-sf.com.

