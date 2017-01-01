The Guitar-Maker
Courtesy of Randy Angella
In a carefully cluttered garage workshop inside a modest tract home in
Concord, some of the world’s finest classical guitars are crafted by
hand. Randy Angella has been studying and patiently creating guitars in
the East Bay for 35 years. Now he’s poised to reach the highest ranks
of his profession.
Angella’s guitars have found their way into the hands of top
musicians, including classical guitarists Michael Lorimer and Manuel
Barrueco, but his research may earn him even greater renown. Together
with Corey Whitehead, a music professor at Fresno State University,
Angella has been studying why different guitars, materials, and notes
sound the way they do. Eventually, Angella intends to publish an
autobiographical account of his relationship with guitars, which will
include the results of his studies with Whitehead.
“I’ve tried to produce a guitar that maximizes a guitar player’s ability to portray the music,” says Angella. “It’s an intellectual instrument instead of just a guitar. That’s what I set out to create.”