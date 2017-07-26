Edit ModuleShow Tags

Margarita Ice Pops Made in Oakland

Beat the heat and quench your thirst.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Published:

Courtesy of Sloshee

Summertime often brings back memories of beloved childhood treats, from snow cones to Otter Pops. Now, you can feed your nostalgia with a refreshing adult twist on a childhood favorite.

Sloshee margarita ice pops offer a fun and convenient way to enjoy the popular tequila cocktail while keeping cool on a hot day. Handcrafted by Cold Cocked Beverages in Oakland, the treats contain 10 percent alcohol and four other ingredients: lime juice, cane sugar, purified water, and triple sec. The best part? They can be enjoyed anywhere, serving as playful additions to any summer shindig.

“It’s like having a frozen margarita wherever, whenever,” says co-owner Jennifer Chevalier. “[Sloshees] are easy to take with you, from the beach to the ballpark. They also have a good amount of alcohol and are more inconspicuous than a cocktail.”

Order a Sloshee 10-pack online, or pick up one at Draeger’s Market in Danville, or at Grand Perkins Market in Oakland. You can bring the booze-filled pops to the next gathering and get the party started, or just leave them in your freezer and hoard them for yourself—we won’t judge. $14.99, sloshee.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.