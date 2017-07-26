Margarita Ice Pops Made in Oakland

Beat the heat and quench your thirst.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Courtesy of Sloshee

Summertime often brings back memories of beloved childhood treats, from snow cones to Otter Pops. Now, you can feed your nostalgia with a refreshing adult twist on a childhood favorite.

Sloshee margarita ice pops offer a fun and convenient way to enjoy the popular tequila cocktail while keeping cool on a hot day. Handcrafted by Cold Cocked Beverages in Oakland, the treats contain 10 percent alcohol and four other ingredients: lime juice, cane sugar, purified water, and triple sec. The best part? They can be enjoyed anywhere, serving as playful additions to any summer shindig.

“It’s like having a frozen margarita wherever, whenever,” says co-owner Jennifer Chevalier. “[Sloshees] are easy to take with you, from the beach to the ballpark. They also have a good amount of alcohol and are more inconspicuous than a cocktail.”

Order a Sloshee 10-pack online, or pick up one at Draeger’s Market in Danville, or at Grand Perkins Market in Oakland. You can bring the booze-filled pops to the next gathering and get the party started, or just leave them in your freezer and hoard them for yourself—we won’t judge. $14.99, sloshee.com.