Meet Walnut Creek's MoMo’s Chef Philippe Chevalier!

Walnut Creek’s new American restaurant scores French chef Philippe Chevalier.

By Nicholas Boer

It was 15 years ago when I first spoke to a strapping, young Philippe Chevalier at Danville’s refined and relaxed La Salamandre (now The Peasant and the Pear). Having just arrived from France, Chevalier supplemented his halting English with pantomime. But boy, could he cook. A few months later, Diablo named him Chef of the Year.

I next spotted Chevalier in 2008—at his charming, new, eponymous restaurant in Lafayette. It was merely six weeks after the opening (and just three weeks after the birth of his first child), yet there he was in the kitchen in his crisp chef whites, calmly juggling seven sauté pans. I was on my way out the door, and I would soon be raving about the French eatery in my review for the San Francisco Chronicle.

This June, I sat down at the new MoMo’s American Bar and Grill in Walnut Creek with Chevalier and Ray Wirtz, director of culinary operations for Golden Bear Restaurants—a group of five eateries that includes the 19-year-old MoMo’s across from AT&T Park in San Francisco. Shortly after the Walnut Creek location opened in February, Wirtz and MoMo’s owner, Peter Osborne, realized that the clientele had, in Wirtz’s words, “a more sophisticated palate than the game crowd that’s coming in from [AT&T] Park.” In May, the duo tapped Chevalier to elevate the menu.

Now, alongside MoMo’s favorites like chicken potpie, linguine with clams, and Cobb salad, you’ll find such French classics as roasted chicken Provençal, duck liver mousse, and seared ahi niçoise with grilled gem lettuces. There are also synergistic creations such as duck confit tacos and buffalo-style sweetbreads with Dijon ranch.

“I was searching for je ne sais quoi sizzle and pop for MoMo’s Walnut Creek,” says Osborne. “That’s what I found in Philippe’s dishes.”

Wirtz is teaching Chevalier how to oversee a 235-seat bar and grill (the Chevalier restaurant dining room sat just 45), while Chevalier is helping Wirtz brush up on his classic cooking techniques. Happily, they both adore oysters: MoMo’s now offers five varieties, including briny Drakes Bay oysters for a buck at happy hour.

Chevalier is also planning periodic, upscale, prix fixe wine-pairing dinners in MoMo’s airy Redwood Room. That’s when he’ll break out the champagne and caviar.

On fusing French with American, Chevalier says, “We are not playing around.” But he adds with a smile: “This is fun.” momoswc.com.