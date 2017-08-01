San Francisco's Outside Lands 10th Festival

From a killer music lineup to tasty food-truck bites, here’s why we’re looking forward to Outside Lands’ biggest party yet.

By Samantha Schneider

Courtesy of Outside Lands

Get ready to rock, as Outside Lands takes over San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 11–13. Started by Lafayette resident and entertainment entrepreneur Gregg Perloff, the world’s original gourmet festival is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, bringing together some of the best acts around, including Metallica, The Who, and the Gorillaz.

Music and Lyrics

If the headliners didn’t grab your attention, the rest of the lineup is packed with a wide variety of artists to satisfy every musical taste. Lorde, Queens of the Stone Age, The Avett Brothers, Solange, Young the Giant, and Tove Lo are just a handful of the big-name acts set to perform. East Bay musician alert: Make sure to see Oakland rapper Kamaiyah take the stage.

Bites and Booze

Festival fare is no longer pretzels and cheap beer. The culinary options available at Outside Lands are local, artisanal, and delicious, including eats from Bay Area restaurants and food trucks (such as local favorite Curry Up Now) and drinks from Northern California wineries and West Coast breweries.

Going Green

More than 300,000 pounds of waste were produced during the 2016 festival, but nearly 270,000 pounds of it were diverted from the landfill, making Outside Lands a leader in waste diversion. The company Clean Vibes and the San Francisco Department of the Environment encourage guests to keep waste levels down by offering eco-conscious rewards when you trade in your bottles, cans, and compostables.

Ranger Dave

In his trademark green button-down shirt, khaki shorts, and hat, Outside Lands “mascot” Ranger Dave is featured on festival signs and posters, and serves as the voice of its social media accounts. But did you know that Ranger Dave is based on a real guy? His sarcastic expression and personality are inspired by Dave Gentry, friend of Another Planet Entertainment promoter Bryan Duquette. Ranger Dave made his debut as the official representative of Outside Lands in 2009 and promotes the message “Be friendly, be kind, be sustainable.” If you spot the affable ranger walking around the festival, be sure to ask for a selfie. You can also bring a mini Ranger Dave bobblehead home with you for $25.