Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top August Events in the East Bay

See classic cars in Danville; spend the night at the Oakland Zoo; and more fun events.

By Amanda Daily

Published:

Kids/Literature

Happy Birthday, Harry Potter and Danville Library!
7/31–8/7 The boy who lived and the Danville Library are coming together to celebrate their birthdays. Keep it simple, and enter the O.W.L.-level trivia contest, or get Sirius and compete at the N.E.W.T. level. ccclib.org.

 

Sara Kate Photography // First Wednesday Street Party

Festival

First Wednesday Street Party
8/2 Downtown Pleasanton hosts the annual Pooch Parade during this special edition of First Wednesday Street Party. Enter your pup for the march down Main Street, enjoy live music, and roam through the beer and wine garden. pleasantondowntown.net.

 

Music

Jazz at the Lesher Center
8/5–8/26 Experience jazz at the Lesher Center for the Arts every Saturday during August with internationally acclaimed artists, including Cyrille Aimée and the Monty Alexander Trio. lesherjazz.org.

 

Family

Hot Summer Nights Car Show
8/10 Head to downtown Danville for the 23rd Annual Hot Summer Nights Car Show, where the cars are classic and the food is fantastic. dhsncs.com.

 

Family

Family Sundown Safari: Outdoor Overnight Program  
8/12, 8/19 Go to the Oakland Zoo with your family to experience a special tour, watch live animal presentations, and spend the night in the animal kingdom. You have to bring your own supplies, so grab your tent and sleeping bag, and get ready for your overnight adventure. oaklandzoo.org.

 

Outdoors

Cinderella Trail Run
8/12 Suitable for runners of all levels, this event at Joaquin Miller Park offers options ranging from a 5-mile run to a 50K—all boast stunning views of the Bay. coastaltrailruns.com.

 

Comedy

Comedy Uncorked
8/19 Comedy and wine come together at this event at Retzlaff Vineyards, where the food and drink will keep you satisfied, and the comedians will leave you wanting more. comedy
uncorked.com.

 

Art

Resistors: 50 Years of Social Movement Photography
Through 8/20 This exhibit at the Berkeley Art Center features work from Bay Area photographers who have captured local social movements, from the Free Speech Movement to the Women’s March. berkeleyartcenter.org.

 

Science   

Great American Eclipse
8/21 Watch this rare event at the Chabot Space and Science Center, where expert astronomers will be on hand to explain the phenomenon. At around 9 a.m., the moon will begin to cover the sun, and morning will turn to twilight. chabotspace.org.

 

Food

Chocolate and Chalk Art Festival
8/27 This family-friendly fest in Berkeley’s Gourmet Ghetto offers a chalk art contest, face painters, a selection of unique treats, and a beer and wine garden. anotherbullwinkelshow.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.