Top August Events in the East Bay

See classic cars in Danville; spend the night at the Oakland Zoo; and more fun events.

By Amanda Daily

Kids/Literature

Happy Birthday, Harry Potter and Danville Library!

7/31–8/7 The boy who lived and the Danville Library are coming together to celebrate their birthdays. Keep it simple, and enter the O.W.L.-level trivia contest, or get Sirius and compete at the N.E.W.T. level. ccclib.org.

Festival

First Wednesday Street Party

8/2 Downtown Pleasanton hosts the annual Pooch Parade during this special edition of First Wednesday Street Party. Enter your pup for the march down Main Street, enjoy live music, and roam through the beer and wine garden. pleasantondowntown.net.

Music

Jazz at the Lesher Center

8/5–8/26 Experience jazz at the Lesher Center for the Arts every Saturday during August with internationally acclaimed artists, including Cyrille Aimée and the Monty Alexander Trio. lesherjazz.org.

Family

Hot Summer Nights Car Show

8/10 Head to downtown Danville for the 23rd Annual Hot Summer Nights Car Show, where the cars are classic and the food is fantastic. dhsncs.com.

Family

Family Sundown Safari: Outdoor Overnight Program

8/12, 8/19 Go to the Oakland Zoo with your family to experience a special tour, watch live animal presentations, and spend the night in the animal kingdom. You have to bring your own supplies, so grab your tent and sleeping bag, and get ready for your overnight adventure. oaklandzoo.org.

Outdoors

Cinderella Trail Run

8/12 Suitable for runners of all levels, this event at Joaquin Miller Park offers options ranging from a 5-mile run to a 50K—all boast stunning views of the Bay. coastaltrailruns.com.

Comedy

Comedy Uncorked

8/19 Comedy and wine come together at this event at Retzlaff Vineyards, where the food and drink will keep you satisfied, and the comedians will leave you wanting more. comedy

uncorked.com.

Art

Resistors: 50 Years of Social Movement Photography

Through 8/20 This exhibit at the Berkeley Art Center features work from Bay Area photographers who have captured local social movements, from the Free Speech Movement to the Women’s March. berkeleyartcenter.org.

Science

Great American Eclipse

8/21 Watch this rare event at the Chabot Space and Science Center, where expert astronomers will be on hand to explain the phenomenon. At around 9 a.m., the moon will begin to cover the sun, and morning will turn to twilight. chabotspace.org.

Food

Chocolate and Chalk Art Festival

8/27 This family-friendly fest in Berkeley’s Gourmet Ghetto offers a chalk art contest, face painters, a selection of unique treats, and a beer and wine garden. anotherbullwinkelshow.com.