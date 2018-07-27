Edit ModuleShow Tags
Gio's Pizza and Bocce Brings Back Old-School Sips

The Berkeley restaurant offers thirst-quenching throwbacks made with traditional aperitifs and digestifs.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Gio’s vermouth flight pairs a trio of aromatized wines with citrus oils.

Photo by Peter Medilek Photography

A classic aperitif that serves as a key ingredient in martinis and Manhattans, vermouth is rarely appreciated in its own right. But Nick Stolte, the bar manager at Gio’s Pizza and Bocce in Berkeley, is trying to change that by highlighting aromatized wines—such as vermouth—and traditional Italian liqueurs in a whole new way.

Stolte has developed a cocktail program that “pays homage to these heritage spirits,” he says. “With aromatized wines, it’s an easy way to show some roots.”

Take, for instance, the lavender pomegranate spritz—one of Gio’s four rotating spritzes on tap. Comprised of Lo-Fi dry vermouth, dry gin, and lavender-infused grenadine, it’s house kegged and run on a CO2 line to deliver a refreshing, seasonal cocktail with low alcohol by volume.

But enjoying a great vermouth in a spritz is easy. For something different, consider the amaro flight—a selection of three herbal liqueurs from producers in Northern Italy, Southern France, and California. This taste-and-contrast approach to amaro—a bittersweet botanical spirit that’s typically sipped as a digestif—is one of Stolte’s favorite ways to introduce customers to the varietal.

“The terroir [of amaro] is totally dependent on where and who produces it,” Stolte explains. “For example, there are bright mountain herbs from Northern Italy versus the woodsy botanicals of California. That’s what really gets people’s attention and hooks them into it.”

Stolte has been amazed by the public’s receptiveness to his bar program and is excited about its rise in popularity. “It’s a niche category, but it’s growing,” he says. “It makes me feel like I’m helping build community through a drink.” giosberkeley.com.

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
